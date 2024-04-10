Aldi accelerates into Derbyshire racing scene as official headline sponsor of 3Derbyshire events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As one of the leading supermarkets in the UK, Aldi is renowned for its commitment to quality, value, and community engagement. With this sponsorship, Aldi continues its tradition of supporting active lifestyles and fostering community spirit.

The Carsington 7+, Wilne 10k, and Derby 10 Mile events are fixtures on the Derbyshire sporting calendar, drawing participants and spectators from across the country and beyond. These events offer participants of all abilities the opportunity to challenge themselves, set new personal bests, and enjoy the stunning scenery of the Derbyshire countryside. All three events are also part of the popular RunDerby Race Series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are thrilled to partner with Aldi for our events" said Richard Kay, Race Director of the Carsington 7+, Wilne 10k, and Derby 10 Mile. "Aldi's commitment to health and wellness aligns perfectly with the ethos of our events, and we are excited to work together to deliver exceptional experiences for our participants."

Start of the Carsington 7+

As part of the sponsorship, Aldi will provide support and resources to enhance the event experience for participants and spectators alike. This includes exciting on-site activations, exclusive promotions, and refreshments for runners post-race.

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are proud to be the headline sponsor of the hugely popular Derbyshire events and we can’t wait to see all of the runners and spectators on race days.

“As partners to Team GB and ParalympicsGB, we want to showcase our support for healthy and active lifestyles.”