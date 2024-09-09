A wet start as the Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League returns to weekend action

After a first week bout of midweek fixtures the weekend returned and there was more action in the HKL Chesterfield & District Sunday League where 22 matches took place. And the dreaded weather claimed its first casualty of the year after the deluge of rain early morning.

In HKL Division One after a comprehensive win last weekend Barrel FC found themselves on the other side of the fence today losing 8-2 to Killamarsh FC, with Dave Sills scoring 4 for Killamarsh and goals for James Savage, Callum Wood, Alex Stone and Kieran Taylor, with both of Barrels goals coming from Matthew Crowe. Making it two wins from two games for Killamarsh and putting them top of Division One.

Clay Cross Town in their debut season in the Sunday League played out a 3-3 draw with Hepthorne Lane, in a game Clay Cross lead 3-1 at HT. Brampton Rovers got their HKL Division one season underway with a 3-1 win at home with goals from Dan Claridge, Nico Degirolamo and Daniel Fields inflicting a first defeat of the season to Pilsley. Clowne Wanderers overcame Rangers 4-1, it what was both of the clubs first game of the season with Rangers sole goal coming from Ricky Machin.

In HKL Division Two Clay Cross United entertained Hollingwood Athletic with the latter running out 5-2 winners a hat trick from Ryan Whittaker and solo goals from Jack Yeomans and Reece Nuttal completing the scoring for Clay Cross keeping Hollingwood at the top of the HKL Division Two. Eyam faced Brampton Moor Rovers and with Tom Ibbeson scoring a hat trick for Eyam in a closely fought encounter the leagues newcomers edged the game 4-3 making it 2 wins from 2 and the perfect start to their season. Hasland Club lead 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tom McTighe but with minutes to play against MSK, the away side scored 3 goals in quick succession to claim all 3 points.

In HKL Division Three, the top two early pace setters met at a wet Langer Lane with Gasoline taking on Bolsover Town, both teams had won both their games this season but on the day it was a dominant Bolsover Town who won 7-1 and taking all 3 points and making it 3 wins from 3.

Clowne Comets and Duke battled it out with the away side coming away with a slender 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Kyle Perrins. Green united hosted Staveley Town and the away side took the 3 points in a convincing manner winning 5-1. Killamarsh Juniors won again making it a good start to their season beating Tibshelf Community 4-0 with the four goals coming from four different scorers, Mackenzie Adlington, George Bullen, Robin Holmes and Curtis Webster all scoring

In HKL Division Four newly promoted side Badger played their first home game of the season facing Tupton Tap with Badger leading 1-0 at HT thanks to Connor Petrillo an early equaliser in the 2nd half from Matthew Proud made it even spoils before Luke Scott made it 2-1 to Badger but the lead didn’t last long with the game finishing 2-2 with Ryan Croser scoring the equaliser. Spartans 1st beat Walkers Wanderers 4-3 in an entertaining game in which Rhys Masell scored the winning goal for Spartans with a 20 yard free kick.

This despite Spartans being down to 10 men for the last 40 minutes, Sean Dineen for Spartans is the early top scorer for Spartans this season scoring 5 goals in only 75 minutes of football with the brace from Joseph Walker and a goal from Josh Watts not being enough for Walkers Wanderers. Steelmelters continued there unbeaten start to HKL Division Four making in two wins from two on the road away at Rose & Crown KR with Matt Towndrow (2) and Louis McAndrew (2) ensuring they start the season perfectly.

Wingfield White Hart took on Chesterfield Town at Sharley Park with the away side coming away with their first 3 points of the season and a comfortable 5-0 win James Ross (2), Will Tracey (2) and Freddie Grimmer with the goals.

In HKL Division Five the biggest scorers of the day were Tupton FC who travelled to Castle Leisure Park to face Spartans Reserves and the away side enjoyed their visit coming away with a 7-0 win, Ben Meadley scoring 4 in a successful morning with Neo Batty, James Stewart and Lucas Walker making the scoresheet. Poolsbrook Town made it another successful Sunday and a great start to the season helped by a Viktar Valsted hat trick and a solo goal by William Hegarty in a 4-0 win away at Town CFC. The Elm Tree made it 3 wins from 3 at the start of the 24/25 season with a 2-1 win away at Hasland Community.

In HKL Division Six All Inn scored 15 against Town CFC reserves, Sam Bayne scored 6, Tom Holmes also scored a hat trick, a brace from Max Higginson and goals from Nathan Hamilton, Josh Hawes, Joseph Bayne and Dan Knightly.

Dronfield Oak bounced back from a midweek defeat, being very clinical in front of goal to win 6-1 away at Courage Development. Cresswell Black Diamond continued their strong campaign with another comprehensive victory winning 5-0 at home to Tibshelf Community Reserves with goals from Luke Clarke (2), George Evans, Elliot Frost-Palmer and Kyle Turner. The other game in Division Six was Brimington FC v Crown & Anchor, in which a serious injury to Ste Orwin lead to the game being abandoned, a go fund me page has been set up and shared on the Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League Facebook page, and he is wished every best in his recovery.