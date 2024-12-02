A mixed weekend for Chesterfield HC ends on a high

Zach Scothern, in midfield for Chesterfield HC

Chesterfield HC 1st team had a tough weekend with a double header of back to back matches -both away from home.

First up were Chapeltown on Saturday, and the match did not start well for Chesterfield who found themselves 0-1 down after 2 minutes with a powerful penalty corner despatched by the home team. Chesterfield gradually got a foothold in the game and created 2 or 3 chances which weren't taken ; 1 a well taken penalty corner heading for the roof of the net before the Chapeltown goalkeeper made a good save to tip over the bar.

The Chesterfield goal also led a charmed life with 2 shots hitting the post, and perhaps were somewhat fortunate to reach half time only 1 goal down.The 2nd half saw a much improved performance from Chesterfield, but Chapeltown were a well organised team which proved difficult to break down.

Chapeltown then doubled their lead to make it 2-0 about mid-way through the half ; a deflected ball which looped up over the Chesterfield defence was pounced on by an alert Chapeltown striker and put away from close range.

Chesterfield then came back into the game immediately getting a goal themselves 2 minutes later with about 15 minutes left to play. Jack Hartley found enough space just inside the circle to crash home a backhand into the bottom corner. Chesterfield then created another 2 or 3 good chances, but a combination of a lack of precision with the final pass or shot, and good goalkeeping by Chapeltown handed Chesterfield a 2-1 defeat.

There was no time to dwell on the result with an away trip to York on Sunday, who were only 1 point behind Chesterfield in the league standings before the match.

The game started at a fast pace with the York forwards in particular creating lots of problems for Chesterfield with some incisive runs and passing moves. About 15 minutes into the game York scored a well taken goal - a counter attack from a Chesterfield penalty corner, with the York striker receiving the ball at close range before turning and slotting home.

The 1st half continued to be a tough test for Chesterfield despite the visitors trying hard to compete with York. York took control of the game for the remainder of the 1st half, but Chesterfield were not deterred and looked dangerous on the break with player of the match - Ollie Addy once again proving the driving force behind several Chesterfield attacks.

Chesterfield created 2 or 3 good chances, but some smart goalkeeping from York kept the score at 1-0. Tom Grocock in goal for Chesterfield also made 3 or 4 excellent saves in the closing minutes of the 1st half to keep the score at 1-0, and keep Chesterfield effectively still in the game. Despite this a York penalty corner just before half time, was converted to make it 2-0.

The Chesterfield half time team talk was certainly effective, because after the break the visitors came out playing at a higher level. 5 minutes into the half, the newly arrived Tasmanian Ned Paynter made a superb run from the left hand touchline into the circle to win a penalty corner. His injection and a subsequent slick passing routine back to the far post, concluded with Paynter scoring his 1st goal in Chesterfield colours.

This goal fuelled the visitors who started to take control of the game and enjoyed a lot of possession of the ball. Zach Scothern playing in central midfield was outstanding in the 2nd half smothering any York attacks and quickly recycling the ball to provide the platform for many fast flowing Chesterfield attacks, with goals coming for Chesterfield at regular intervals for the rest of the 2nd half. The equaliser was not long in coming with Ollie Addy getting on the end of a pass to smartly improvise with a backhand shot from close range. 2-2.

Luke Fishleigh in combination with Harry Dukes and Jack Hartley on the forward line were creating havoc in the York defence, and it was Fishleigh who found just enough space in a packed circle to smash a low shot away into the bottom corner and spark pandemonium in the Chesterfield camp 3-2.

About 10 minutes from full time another fast attack from Chesterfield and a lovely through ball to Jack Hartley gave the Chesterfield captain a great opportunity to score, and he took his chance superbly hitting a low backhand shot from just inside the circle into the bottom corner to give Chesterfield a 4-2 lead.

Some resolute defending in the closing minutes with Ben Curley marshalling the defensive line well, saw Chesterfield see out the match and gain a very hard earned victory, from 0-2 down at half time, to finishing 4-2 winners.

This result keeps the Chesterfield team in 2nd position in the league, with league leaders Sheffield University Bankers to play next Saturday at St Mary's.