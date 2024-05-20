A great day of cricket at Butterley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The glory days returned to Butterley United on Sunday 19th May, as the Ripley-based cricket club hosted a regional Disability Cricket Festival.

Eight teams from Warwickshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and the host county descended on Butterley's Greenwich Recreation Ground home, under cloudless skies. They treated an excellent turnout of spectators to some keenly-contested action, with matches taking place on four separate pitches across the outfield. All the players impressed with their batting, bowling and fielding skills, and there were smiles galore as everyone was presented with a medal at the closing ceremony.

Butterley First XI captain Paul Boss swapped his bat for barbecue tongs as he rushed to keep the masses in burgers, while the club also supplied umpires and scorers for all the matches. Proud club chair Lyndsey Reast said, "We're thrilled and privileged to have been chosen to host this event. It's been a fantastic day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Older readers will recall Butterley United as one of the county's leading clubs in the 60s and 70s. Its 21st century on-field endeavours may be a little more modest, but the historic club continues to play a major part in growing the game. It has burgeoning women's and junior sections, and its modern facilities made it the ideal choice for Sunday's prestigious event.

disability cricket festival at Butterley