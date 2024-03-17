Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the annals of the Chesterfield & District Snooker League, few stories rival the enduring legacy of Edwin Smith, whose remarkable journey in the sport reached a historic milestone this week.

At the age of 90, Edwin, a stalwart from Grassmoor, etched his name deeper into the league's history books by participating in his first match of the current season against a team from Lennons SC. This match marked Edwin's astounding 75th consecutive season of active involvement within the league, an achievement made even more remarkable considering the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the suspension of the 2020-21 season.

Edwin's affiliation with the league traces back to 1948 when, at a tender age of 14, he first stepped onto the snooker arena, showcasing a talent that would endure through the decades.

75 not out!

The majority of Edwin's illustrious snooker career has been spent representing Grassmoor WMC, where he has not only left an indelible mark but has also amassed a treasure trove of accolades. Among his many triumphs are numerous Pairs, Grand Masters, and Premier titles, underscoring his unparalleled skill and dedication to the sport.

In recognition of his contributions, Edwin was rightfully bestowed with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award by the league committee in 2006, a testament to his enduring impact on the local snooker scene.

Yet, snooker isn't Edwin's sole sporting passion. In a parallel narrative of sporting excellence, he also adorned the cricketing fields, representing Derbyshire County Cricket for an illustrious 20-year career spanning from 1951 to 1971.

During this period, Edwin's prowess with the ball saw him claim over 1200 wickets, while his adeptness with the bat saw him amass an impressive tally of 7000 runs. His feats on the cricket pitch only served to augment his reputation as a true sporting luminary within the region.

As Edwin continues to defy the constraints of time, his enduring presence serves as an inspiration to aspiring players and a reminder of the rich tapestry of sporting history woven within the Chesterfield & District Snooker League.