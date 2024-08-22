Brooke-Taylors and Lovedays Solicitors

Brooke-Taylors Solicitors has now joined Derbyshire Legal Services Limited, which trades as Lovedays Solicitors, owned by Christopher Gale (Tansley), Jenny Renshaw (Kniveton), and Richard Roberts (Matlock Bath), along with their existing offices in Matlock, Bakewell and Wirksworth.

Richard Roberts, Managing Director of the firm, says, “We are delighted that Brooke-Taylors Solicitors has joined the fold and relinked the services offered to clients along the A6 corridor through Matlock, Bakewell, and Buxton with the addition of our thriving office in the town of Wirksworth.

“We naturally gravitated towards Brooke-Taylors Solicitors for the personal, hands-on approach with which they help their clients, fitting so similarly with our own ethos. We are introducing much-needed technology and support in the office, but very little will change from the faces you meet in the office to the personal, friendly support the firm has offered clients year after year”.

About Brooke-Taylors Solicitors

Brooke-Taylors Solicitors is a hugely well-established firm of solicitors located in the heart of Buxton and is proud to have been part of the town’s business community since 1846.

The firm has acted for many families for generations and continues to attract new clients daily. The former directors including Claire Broadhurst and Alison Kirkham, of Brooke-Taylors Solicitors, as well as the rest of the staff, have really pulled together with the new team.

Claire said, “We look forward to the exciting times ahead working as part of this new venture together. Being part of this company working with Lovedays Solicitors enlarges the office’s portfolio of services. The four-office practice specialises in areas including wills and probate, conveyancing, commercial property, agricultural law, employment law, business advice, debt recovery, family law, divorce, and litigation.”

Brooke-Taylors and Lovedays Solicitors

Moving safely forward

Richard goes on to say, “Please do not worry if the firm holds any of your legal documents, wills, and deeds. These will remain at the office in safe custody for our clients’ future needs.”

The company has already invested heavily in computer technology, providing up-to-date support for the team and secure storage of information for all clients. This leaves more time to continue the face-to-face service that the firm feels can only benefit the relationship we have with our clients.

If you have a query or need the help of one of our specialist teams, please feel free to contact them via email at [email protected] or by phone at 01298 22741. You can also visit their website here, or here.