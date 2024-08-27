Oasis will play their first shows in 16 years and fans have gone absolutely wild at the news. After years of acrimony, the Gallagher brothers have put aside their differences and will play shows in London, Dublin, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

While the year 2009 may feel like it happened just yesterday, so much has changed in a decade and a half. Plenty of gadgets, devices and apps we take for granted now didn’t even exist the last time Liam and Noel took to the stage.

But while you are waiting for tickets to go on sale, let’s take a little trip back in time and see what everyday items we take for granted in 2024 no longer exist. Let us know which you can’t go without.

Things that didn't exist in 2009 A lot has changed since the last time Oasis played a gig together in 2009.

Candy Crush Saga I'm not going to ask you to try and calculate the ungodly amount of hours you may have spent playing Candy Crush Saga. But rewind to the summer of 2009 and Oasis' last show, the game hadn't launched and wouldn't for another three years - arriving to steal your free time in 2012.

iPad It might be crazy to imagine a world without iPads and other rival tablets, but the last time Oasis played a show that was exactly the scenario. Apple wouldn't introduce the first iPad until 2010. How ever did we entertain kids back then - with books?