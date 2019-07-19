From trunks hire to foot baths - celebrating 50 years of Queen's Park Swimming Pool

The opening ceremony took place on July 19, 1969, and included demonstrations of life-saving and synchronised swimming - as well as what is described in the programme as a 'comedy event' by British Railways Swimming Club! For more pictures from yesteryear, check out our retro section.

Work started on the pool in May 1967 and was tendered to cost 211,970

The pool was exactly 109 feet, 4 and 5/16th inches long and 42 feet wide in order to be capable of hosting international swimming events.

The changing rooms included helpful tips -like not to leave your key in the locker - before swimmers had to step through a foot bath before entering the pool area

Swimming cost 2s for adults or 2s, 6d at weekends. Spectators were charged 9d, whilst forgetful bathers could hire trucks for 1s (though they had to leave a 10s deposit)

