From trunks hire to foot baths - celebrating 50 years of Queen's Park Swimming Pool
It's 50 years this month since Chesterfield's much-loved Queen's Park swimming baths were officially opened
The opening ceremony took place on July 19, 1969, and included demonstrations of life-saving and synchronised swimming - as well as what is described in the programme as a 'comedy event' by British Railways Swimming Club!
Work started on the pool in May 1967 and was tendered to cost 211,970