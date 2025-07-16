So, how Derbyshire are you really? This £29 DNA test could reveal more than you think
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
From the Derwent Valley mills to the quiet villages of the Peak District, Derbyshire’s story is written into its hills — but what about yours? For a very limited time, MyHeritage is offering its DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79, exclusively through this link. That’s a 63% saving — but it won’t last.
The test is quick and easy. Swab your cheek, send it back, and in just a few weeks you’ll get a clear breakdown of your ancestry. You might confirm deep Anglo-Saxon or Viking roots, both common in the East Midlands, or uncover Irish, Jewish, South Asian or Caribbean connections reflecting the communities that helped build towns like Chesterfield, Derby, Buxton and Matlock over centuries.
This test is for everyone who wants to understand their unique place in Derbyshire’s story — whether your family has lived in the same village for generations, or arrived more recently from elsewhere. You’ll even have the chance to connect with distant relatives you never knew you had.
Discover more about the MyHeritage DNA kit today through this exclusive link.
- This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.
