Uncover your unique family story with a MyHeritage DNA kit | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Derbyshire’s rich and diverse history lives in its people — now a simple DNA test can uncover your family’s unique story for just £29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the Derwent Valley mills to the quiet villages of the Peak District, Derbyshire’s story is written into its hills — but what about yours? For a very limited time, MyHeritage is offering its DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79, exclusively through this link. That’s a 63% saving — but it won’t last.

The test is quick and easy. Swab your cheek, send it back, and in just a few weeks you’ll get a clear breakdown of your ancestry. You might confirm deep Anglo-Saxon or Viking roots, both common in the East Midlands, or uncover Irish, Jewish, South Asian or Caribbean connections reflecting the communities that helped build towns like Chesterfield, Derby, Buxton and Matlock over centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A MyHeritage DNA kit can help connect the stories behind old family photos to your true ancestry. | Canva

This test is for everyone who wants to understand their unique place in Derbyshire’s story — whether your family has lived in the same village for generations, or arrived more recently from elsewhere. You’ll even have the chance to connect with distant relatives you never knew you had.

Discover more about the MyHeritage DNA kit today through this exclusive link.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a National World journalist prior to publication.

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today