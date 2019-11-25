Chesterfield Second World War veteran receives French medal of honour

Oscar was shot during the Second World War, following the D-Day landings

Oscar Neale was honoured with the Légion d'honneur medal in recognition of his involvement in the liberation of France during the Second World War.

In honour of his service Oscar, 94 from Old Whittington, Chesterfield has been appointed to the rank of Chavalier in the Ordre National de la Légion d'honneur.

The medal is the 'highest French order of merit for military and civil merits'.

Oscar said: "I am so proud to have received the award.

"It brought a tear to my eyes upon receiving such a great honour."

Oscar served in the York and Lancaster Regiment and arrived in Normandy in early August 1944, following the D-Day landings.

The regiment, along with the Canadian First Army 49th Division, made their way to Falaise.

From there 'they were told they were moving on to Le Havre', but Oscar never made it that far, as he received a 'gun shot wound' on 28 August 1944 and subsequently returned to England.

Oscar's daughter, Janet Cooper, said: "As a family, we are delighted that he has received this award.

"It truly does mean the world to him."