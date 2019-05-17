Chesterfield has changed massively over the years

Amazing photos show how Chesterfield's town centre pubs and shops have changed over the years

You won't believe how much Chesterfield town centre has changed, as our 'then and now' pictures reveal

The brilliant retro pictures were supplied by Alan Taylor. For more images of the area from yesteryear, check out other nostalgia photos

Burlington Street Chesterfield, past picture supplied by Alan Taylor
Burlington Street Chesterfield, past picture supplied by Alan Taylor
Burlington Street Chesterfield, present day
Burlington Street Chesterfield, present day
Packers Row Chesterfield, past picture supplied by Alan Taylor
Packers Row Chesterfield, past picture supplied by Alan Taylor
Packers Row Chesterfield. Present day
Packers Row Chesterfield. Present day
