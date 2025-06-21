17 fantastic photos that prove the 80s were the best decade in which to be alive

The 80s may have been a tough period for many in the UK, with the miners’ strike, high unemployment, and the Falklands War.

But it was an exciting time to be alive, and it is little wonder many people look back upon the 80s as the best decade in living memory.

This retro picture gallery helps make that case, showcasing our favourite things about the 80s, from fashion and film to music and TV - like a mix tape, only in photo form.

What were your favourite things about the 80s, and how do you think they compared to the 60s, 70s, 90s and noughties?

1 . The Walkman Long before Spotify, smartphones and AirPods, the Walkman was the way to listen to music on the go. It was a truly liberating device for music fans in the 80s, when people could be seen listening to one everywhere you went. | YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Video games The 80s were a golden age for the video game, with classics like Pac-Man, Tetris, Super Mario Bros, and Donkey Kong among the best-loved titles we all enjoyed playing back then. | Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images Photo: Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Big hair You could hardly move for all the hair in the 80s, when big hair was bigger than ever. The singer and actor Cher is pictured here in 1985 while promoting the film Mask. | Getty Images Photo: Keystone/Getty Images Photo Sales