10 groovy nightclubs of the past our readers wish would come back to Derbyshire

The nightclub industry is struggling, more and more establishments are closing in modern times.

So we asked our readers to think back to the glory days and tell us their favourite memories of dancing and drinking in the best nightclubs in Derbyshire and the surrounding areas.

They told us great stories of meeting their life partners on the dance floor and enjoying rock and roll evenings in their youths.

Click through this article to see which nightclubs they wish they could reopen in 2025 - do you agree with their opinions?

1 . Adam and Eve Andrew Whitworth said: "I met my future ex wife at the Adam and Eve." Glynn Harrison wrote: "Adam and Eve for the rock night's." | Jpress Photo Sales

3 . Aquarius Gill OZenbrook and Lynee Burch suggested The Aquarius. Jeannette Hazel Moore said: "It is Aquarius for me." Amanda Jane Mansfield said: "Definitely The Aquarius such a fantastic place." | Jpress Photo Sales

4 . Tonker's Erica Jill Batten said: "Tonkers in Ripley, Victor's too when it was decent, Liquid in Mansfield too." | Halifax Courier Photo Sales