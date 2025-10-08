We asked our readers which nightclubs from the past they would bring back if they could. placeholder image
10 groovy nightclubs of the past our readers wish would come back to Derbyshire

Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:46 BST

We asked our readers to go back in time and remember which nightclubs of the 70s, 80s and 90s they used to dance in.

The nightclub industry is struggling, more and more establishments are closing in modern times.

So we asked our readers to think back to the glory days and tell us their favourite memories of dancing and drinking in the best nightclubs in Derbyshire and the surrounding areas.

They told us great stories of meeting their life partners on the dance floor and enjoying rock and roll evenings in their youths.

Click through this article to see which nightclubs they wish they could reopen in 2025 - do you agree with their opinions?

Andrew Whitworth said: "I met my future ex wife at the Adam and Eve." Glynn Harrison wrote: "Adam and Eve for the rock night's."

1. Adam and Eve

Andrew Whitworth said: "I met my future ex wife at the Adam and Eve." Glynn Harrison wrote: "Adam and Eve for the rock night's." | Jpress

Talia Louise said: "Zanzibar/ escapade. When they were good."

2. Zanzibar's

Talia Louise said: "Zanzibar/ escapade. When they were good." | ‘Chesterfield Borough Council (Chesterfield Museum)

Gill OZenbrook and Lynee Burch suggested The Aquarius. Jeannette Hazel Moore said: "It is Aquarius for me." Amanda Jane Mansfield said: "Definitely The Aquarius such a fantastic place."

3. Aquarius

Gill OZenbrook and Lynee Burch suggested The Aquarius. Jeannette Hazel Moore said: "It is Aquarius for me." Amanda Jane Mansfield said: "Definitely The Aquarius such a fantastic place." | Jpress

Erica Jill Batten said: "Tonkers in Ripley, Victor's too when it was decent, Liquid in Mansfield too."

4. Tonker's

Erica Jill Batten said: "Tonkers in Ripley, Victor's too when it was decent, Liquid in Mansfield too." | Halifax Courier

