You can currently win these two dream houses worth over £5 million for a tenner

Dream property giveaway company Raffle House has a two-for-one offer on at the moment - its biggest prize yet

Raffle House has been selling draw entries for its imposing mansion in Wiltshire since last month, but the company has just started hinting at a new house on the horizon - and there's an incredible offer running throughout February.

If you buy a draw ticket before the 28th of this month, you could actually enter two draws and even win two dream houses - the Wiltshire mansion, and a new property in Warwickshire.

The Wiltshire house is worth £2.5 million, and the Warwickshire house is worth £2.8 million - so there's a potential prize pot for one lucky winner of £5.3 million.

That makes it an incredible deal if you can catch the two-for-one offer in time, because it increases the odds of winning the grand prize.

Raffle House isn't giving much away about the Warwickshire House. It's due to officially launch next month, but in the meantime, we've been doing a little digging and we've found out how impressive it really is.

The Warwickshire House has an incredible, modern design | Raffle House

Tucked away in an exclusive corner of Alveston, close to the birthplace of William Shakespeare, Stratford-upon-Avon, it was marketed as a five-bedroomed house, designed and fitted out in a very modern style.

Its open-plan living area features a huge family room and luxurious kitchen, with a separate utility room, snug, and gym.

It also has a light and airy dining room, which opens out onto a large garden with a courtyard for entertaining, and there's a double garage adjoining the house.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, and in total the house has nearly 5,000 square feet of space.

The Wiltshire House, meanwhile, has 5,166 square feet of space, in a much older property, which features nearly three acres of manicured gardens, large rooms including a study and playroom, and a cluster of outbuildings.

The Wiltshire dream house has six bedrooms and is worth £2.5 million | Raffle House

The inviting front door opens out into a large sitting room, and the first floor features a modern kitchen, drawing room, playroom, dining room, and a study with wood panelling.

On the first floor there are three large double bedrooms and a second small study, along with two huge family bathrooms.

Three further bedrooms and another large bathroom feature on the second floor, which is accessed by two separate staircases.

The fully furnished house also has a useful cellar area, a double garage with an adjoining shed, and a selection of outbuildings.

The formal gardens are beautifully landscaped | Raffle House

The landscaped gardens offer quiet courtyards and a walled area, along with a more formal lawn that opens out into the surrounding countryside.

The winner won't have to pay any taxes for either house - all legal costs and stamp duty will be covered by Raffle House, and the lucky winner can choose to live in the homes, rent them out for thousands of pounds per month, or sell one or both and become a millionaire.

To be in with a chance of winning the houses, you need to visit the Raffle House website and purchase some entries into the latest draw, which will support one of the company's partner charities.

Subscribers get even more for their money, because £10 per month, for example, will get you 45 tickets, as well as loyalty bonuses.

There are free postal entries available, but that would only get you one ticker per entry.

Obviously, you'd have to be incredibly lucky to win both houses, but it is possible. And, thanks to the two-for-one offer, the odds have never been better.