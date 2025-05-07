Weekend breaks: Two, three or four nights Rome holiday in four star hotel and return flights from £69 | Wowcher

Travel to Rome for a long weekend from £69 and enjoy this historical city.

Have you ever dreamt about travelling to one of the most historical cities in the world? You can experience the wonders of Rome from £69 with Wowcher . You could save up to 66% off this European break and a visit to this historical city.

A Wowcher holiday may not be for everyone but at this affordable price, it’s definitely a a holiday to consider for your next trip. Rome offers countless picturesque scenes for your social media, whether you're captivated by its stunning architecture or indulging in its exquisite cuisine.

Wowcher is offering a two-night Rome stay with return flights from £69*pp, or upgrade your stay to three or four nights saving you up to 47%. You can book either the 4* Exe International Palace or the Smooth Hotel West and fly from Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, London Gatwick or London Stansted Airport from May 12.

This is an amazing deal compared to the two night Rome holiday with TUI which costs from £331.15pp (£662.30 total for two people). This short break is for flights and hotel with breakfast. Thomas Cook offers a bed and breakfast hotel stay in Rome with flights from £292pp (£584 total cost for two people).

Rome Holiday Highlights

Things to see in Rome - Colosseum, the Vatican and Sistine Chapel.

As seen on screen - Rome's enchanting streets and historic landmarks have set the stage for cinematic masterpieces such as Roman Holiday, Eat Prey Love, Spectre, La Dolce Vita and Gladiator.

Eating out on local restaurants - Il Bacaro, Ombre Rosse, Caffetteria Genova illy.

Travel valid on selected dates as displayed within the booking calendar.

Peace of mind when booking your package holiday with Wowcher, read more here.

Rome is widely considered one of the best places to visit, ranking among the most visited cities in the world. Its rich history, iconic landmarks, and vibrant culture make it a compelling destination for travellers. Rome is the 3rd most visited city in Europe, attracting millions of tourists annually. Click here to book your next adventure.

