This special edition Glenlivet is now cheaper than some supermarket whiskies — and it comes in a gift box

A special edition, double-matured Scottish single malt whisky is usually a pricey purchase, but we've spotted a deal on Amazon that makes it cheaper than an unbranded supermarket special.

It's a 70cl bottle of Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a 40% dram that's been matured in selected traditional and American first-fill oak casks.

This careful maturation gives it a smooth sweetness, along with the Speyside distillery's classic zesty, fruity tones.

You'll pick up hints of orange zest, pear, and toffee apple as you sip at this special dram, before enjoying a long, creamy, smooth finish.

The award-winning whisky usually costs around £36, and it's down to £28 at Waitrose now, but they've been undersold by Amazon, which has it at a remarkable £25.99 thanks to a limited-time deal.

It'll arrive in a presentation box, so it's a perfect gift for whisky lovers, or perhaps just something to keep on the shelf for that quiet night in.

The only catch is it's a deal open to Amazon Prime members only. Most of us probably are members, but if you're not, all is not lost.

