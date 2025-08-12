The £25 kit that can whiten your teeth in just seven days

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
The strips sit over your teeth for half an hour, and you'll start to see results straight awayplaceholder image
Get a brighter smile in just 7 days with peroxide-free strips that remove stains from coffee, tea, wine and more.

With these clever little strips, a 30-minute treatment each day for seven days is all you need to brighten up your teeth and remove staining.

They use a clinically-proven and dentist-approved formula that can remove deep-set stains and yellowing caused by things like coffee, tea, and wine and most users notice a change in the first day.

Developed by MySweetSmile, the easy-to-use, non-slip strips contain no peroxide, and they don't cause irritation, or sensitivity.

The strips are part of a range of products aimed at helping you smile with more confidenceplaceholder image
You just stick one strip to your lower teeth, a smaller strip to your upper teeth, let the strips sit for half an hour, remove and rinse, and compare the results with a colour chart.

Each kit costs £24.99, including a current £5 discount, and that's enough for seven days of treatment. If you visit the MySweetSmile website for the first time by clicking here, you should see a pop-up offering new customers 30% off their first purchase, which would bring the price down to just £17.49.

The Teeth Whitening Strips are part of a range of products developed by the firm to help you get your winning smile back.

The other products include an award-winning teeth-whitening powder, a whitening pen, and fluoride-free toothpaste.

Click here to find out more about the teeth whitening strips, or to view a video on how they work.

