Thinking of switching broadband provider? Here’s how Sky and BT compare on Full Fibre speed, pricing and cancellation cover.

Sky and BT are the two dominant broadband providers in the UK, offering extensive connectivity to most areas of the country at some of the most competitive prices.

If you are considering switching your broadband to save money there are a few things you need to weigh up between the two providers and we have some advice on how to find the best option for you.

The terminology is simple. Ultrafast broadband is the same as Full Fibre broadband and both are names for something called Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband. It means the fibre cables capable of delivering high speed broadband are connected directly into the home.

Full Fibre broadband is faster than partial fibre broadband, which uses fibre cables to a box in the street and then slower copper wire to connect to homes.

If you want high speed internet then Full Fibre is the option you should take. BT and Sky both offer several different speeds within the full fibre range with varying top speeds and different price points.

Crucially, Sky is offering a switching service that gives you up to £200 to cover your cancellation fees for your existing contract. BT does not offer this directly but you can get up to £300 if you switch to the BT-powered EE broadband packages here.

If you are set on Sky or BT then these are the options if you want to get a better deal on your broadband.

Sky broadband deals

Full Fibre 61 - £25

Full Fibre 75 - £25

Full Fibre 100 - £38

Full Fibre 150 - £26

Full Fibre 300 - £28

Full Fibre 500 - £31

Full Fibre 900 - £42

clickhSky’s cheapest broadband package for full fibre costs just £25 for the 61mp/s package but you can pay exactly the same price for the 75mb/s option.

It may be better value to upgrade for an extra £1 a month to the 150mb/s package. That will be £26, which is actually £12 a month cheaper than the 100mb/s option, which is the one to avoid with Sky based on price.

Faster speeds can be found for £31 (500mb/s) and Sky’s top speed broadband is 900mb/s and costs £42 per month.

BT Broadband deals

Full Fibre 36 - £27.99

Full Fibre 50 - £28.99

Full Fibre 150 - £29.99

Full Fibre 300 - £36.99

Full Fibre 500 - £33.99

Full Fibre 900 - £38.99

BT broadband is a lot more expensive at the slower end of the scale, with its 36 mb/s broadband coming in at the same price as Sky’s 300 mb/s option. If you are happier with slightly slower speeds Sky offers lower prices right up to (but not including) the 900mb/s package.

However, BT’s faster speeds actually offer better value for money than Sky. The 900 mb/s option is £38.99 and that is £3 a month cheaper than Sky’s top speed option.

