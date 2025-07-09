The trick to finding a cheap phone deal on Sky. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You won’t find these Sky SIM deals on the usual offers page – but they exist, and they’re seriously cheap. Here’s how to unlock them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A secret Sky section is offering cheap deals but you cannot find them by visiting the website.

Sky has a deals page on its website where it lists all of the TV, broadband and mobile phone deals it offers. They include the likes of the new Sky Glass Air TV, the Sky Stream ‘puck’ that allows you to watch Sky without a satellite dish, and broadband deals.

The deals page is a great place to find mobile deals. The iPhone 16 Pro Max deal at £38 for the phone handset is the cheapest we can find, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at £36 a month is also the lowest priced option on the market.

For those who want a new SIM-only deal there are even better options outside of the deals page.

Sky does offer a small number of discounted SIM-only deals but it does not list them on the website and the only way to find them is to go directly to the deal page itself. It means you will not even know it is there unless you find the link to the deal.

For example, Sky is selling a 10GB SIM card for just £6 a month. The 12-month SIM card includes unlimited calls and texts.

A 50GB SIM card is listed at just £11 a month and you can get an unlimited SIM card for £20 a month in a trio of ‘secret’ deals available on the site when you head to the links directly.

The deals are cheaper than the offers on the Sky website if you head to the deal section.

The Sky deals are not always the cheapest on the market. You can get unlimited SIM deals for as little as £18 from smaller providers such as Smarty, which is also a one-month contract that can be cancelled at any time.

However, anybody who wants the security of one of the UK’s biggest providers can buy the Sky deals for added peace of mind.

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker drops to just £20.99 in Prime Day sale £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Amazon’s Echo Pop is now just £20.99 — its lowest ever price — in the Prime Day sale, saving you 53% on the usual £44.99. This compact Alexa-powered speaker is perfect for playing music, controlling smart home devices, and more. You can also bundle it with a smart bulb for just £5 extra or a Tapo smart plug for £7, letting you kickstart your smart home setup for less. But hurry — this offer ends when Prime Day wraps up on Friday. Buy the Echo Pop on Amazon now