Save hundreds on your phone contract with £3 Black Friday trick

The £3 SIM could save you hundreds if you are not interested in buying a new phone

An incredible £3 SIM deal could save phone owners hundreds of pounds.

Mobiles.co.uk has launched what we think is the cheapest SIM deal on the market with a new £3 SIM card for Black Friday and it comes with an impressive 50GB of data.

The Black Friday deal can be used to avoid hefty payments on phone contracts and drastically reduce the cost of a new mobile phone.

Citizen’s Advice research in 2017 found some phone networks continue to charge users for their handset as part of the monthly bill even when the handset is paid off. It means phone users could be paying up to £38 per month for a handset they already own.

The issue happens because phone companies often bundle in the price of a phone handset and the price of a monthly data contract into a single payment, and if you have been paying that for longer than the initial contract length you could be overpaying.

It means anybody whose phone contract is up should cancel it and get a cheaper SIM deal in order to cut the overall cost of the phone and the £3 SIM is the cheapest on the market for 50GB of data.

The £3 SIM deal can also be used to save on holiday expenses because it comes with free data roaming to over 50 countries. Many major networks charge a daily or weekly fee for data roaming but the SIM can be used to avoid costly charges.

However those looking for a new flagship smartphone can find better deals. For the iPhone 16 Pro Max, buying the phone outright and then using the £3 SIM costs £1,271 in total, or £53 per month.

The price can be lowered to £48 per month for 50GB of data or even to as low as £43 a month for the iPhone 16 Pro Max by using Sky’s latest Black Friday deal on the new smart phone.

Sky has launched one of the iPhone 16 Pro Max deals on the market at £38 per month for the handset. A 5GB SIM card costs an extra £5 a month, making it the cheapest on the market. You can increase the amount of data up to the £20 a month unlimited data SIM card if you are a heavier data user.

The Sky iPhone 16 Pro Max deal is the cheapest on the market in the Black Friday sales. You can see the deal here.