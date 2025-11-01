The best supermarket wines to stock up on now ready for the festive season including Waitrose and Sainsbury’s | Canva

This article contains affiliate links.

Make your Christmas parties feel effortless with a selection of red, white, or sparkling wines from the supermarket.

As the festive season approaches, a well-chosen bottle can elevate any holiday meal. This year, a mix of classic reds, delicate whites, and sparkling options offers something for every palate.

From refined Bordeaux to sparkling indulgence and conscientious everyday wines, this selection provides something for every corner of the festive table, ensuring the season is both memorable and enjoyable.

Clarendelle Bordeaux Rouge 2016

Clarendelle Bordeaux Rouge 2016 | Laithwaites

A standout among approachable reds, Clarendelle Bordeaux Rouge 2016 is notable for its elegance and balance. Vibrant red fruit, rich blackcurrant, and a subtle floral hint of violet make it versatile enough to complement traditional Christmas roasts. It offers complexity without being overpowering, making it an easy choice for family gatherings.

Sorcova Feteasca Regala

Sorcova Feteasca Regala | Waitrose

For those seeking something a little different, Sorcova Feteasca Regala from Waitrose presents a crisp, aromatic profile. Its freshness and gentle fruit notes make it an excellent pairing with lighter poultry dishes or even a cheese board, adding a touch of Eastern European charm to the festive table.

Codorníu Ars Collecta Blanc de Blanc Reserve

Codorníu Ars Collecta Blanc de Blanc Reserve | Ocado

Sparkling wine takes on an architectural twist with Codorníu’s Ars Collecta Blanc de Blanc Reserve. Housed in a bottle inspired by Gaudí’s iconic designs, this sparkling wine is refined and mature.

Bottega Gold

Bottega Gold | Fenwick

For those who enjoy a bit of sparkle with panache, Bottega Gold remains a striking option. Its metallic gold bottle is instantly festive, and while its flavour is lively and aromatic, it carries enough structure to accompany a variety of starters and desserts.

Tutiac Bordeaux Merlot

Tutiac Bordeaux Merlot | Sainsbury's

Finally, an everyday red with a conscience, the ‘Help Protect the Ocean Merlot’ from Tutiac is approachable, smooth, and generous in fruit. It’s easy to stock up for the season, offering a dependable choice for casual lunches, pre-dinner drinks, or a hearty roast.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

