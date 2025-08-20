Standing desks are great for health and wellbeing while working | Amazon

An electric standing desk with memory settings and sleek design is now just £59.49 on Amazon – a huge saving on stylish workspace comfort

If you've ever considered a standing desk before, this might be the time to take the plunge. Or perhaps you're eyeing up a new workspace before you start a university course? We've found an amazing bargain.

With lots of us working from home offices, and with an increasing focus on health and wellbeing, a standing desk is a really good idea.

They enable you to quickly switch between two working positions - either sitting down or standing up.

The benefits to standing up while you're working are well documented. It helps to improve circulation, as you're naturally moving around and that boosts blood flow.

It might help back-pain sufferers, it can improve mood, and it can work wonders for poor posture.

Standing desks can be pricey, though. Top-spec models can cost in excess of £500. But we've found one on Amazon today for just £59.49.

It's a 120x60cm version of Devoko's white electric standing desk and, yes, you read that correctly, it is electric. Which is remarkable at this price.

And it even has the memory function of the super-expensive desk, so you can set up your perfect sitting height, and your perfect standing height, and the desk will glide up and down at the touch of a button.

Just press a button and the desk glides into a preset position

There's a hook for a bag or a headset, a touch-panel for controlling the elevation, and it has a 70kg load capacity.

There are a few catches with this deal. Firstly, we don't know how long it's on for, you might need to be quick to bag it.

Secondly, you need to choose the white version to get this price. There are five colours to choose from, but the price does shoot up a bit. Both the white options are available at £59.49, though - one with a pine surface and one with a white surface.

Depending on the colour you choose, there are also a few offers on the larger sizes, in case you'd find 120x60cm too small. You can go all the way up to 180x80 if you've got the space.

