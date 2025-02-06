This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

TV star Stacey Solomon launches brand new homeware collection with designer dinner sets from £35

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon has launched her second exclusive homeware range for George at Asda inspired by her much-loved home, Pickle Cottage. George says the collection embodies her signature style and features a palette of soft pastels and neutral tones.

After getting a sneak peak at the collection before it went on sale today (February 6) I have to say this range is my favourite. Whenever I think of Spring I always think of beautiful daisies in the sunshine so I can’t wait to get my hands on the dinner plate set and wow all of my friends.

George Home has launched Stacey Solomon’s Spring Summer 2025 homeware collection. | George Asda

As well as kitchen essentials, Stacey’s new home range also features beautifully designed bed linens. The collection features a soft sage green gingham duvet set and a pastel pink duvet set with ruffle detail both start from as little as £16.

The book storage boxes from £10, trinket bowls £5 (set of two), vases £15 and cushions £8 will give your home a fresh new look without spending a fortune.

The TV presenter knows how to perfectly blend style and affordability and with pricing starting from as little as £1 you will want to add all items to your basket before they sell out.

Speaking about the new launch Stacey explained: “This drop is perfect for those looking to get their homes ready for Spring through to Summer, and I’m so proud of the great quality and value that it offers.”

The new Stacey Solomon homeware collection is available from Thursday February 6th, both in selected stores and online at George.com.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.