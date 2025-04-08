Spring Cleaning season: I tried the Beldray 15-in-1 Steam Cleaner to see if it’s worth the hype | Amazon

Spring cleaning just got easier – here’s why this budget steam cleaner is my go-to gadget for sparkling results without the chemicals.

It’s officially spring cleaning season, and this year I’ve kicked my cleaning routine off with a brand new steamer. I recently tried the Beldray 15-in-1 Steam Cleaner and it has been a game-changer for my cleaning routine.

Steam cleaners are the must-have cleaning accessory right now because they effectively clean surfaces using only water and heat, killing bacteria and germs.

The Beldray 15-in-1 Steam Cleaner £59.99 has 15 attachments making cleaning quicker, easier, and more effective. It allows me to reach areas like the inside of window frames which were difficult for me to clean. The only downside is that it’s a plug-in and not cordless, so you do have to unplug it every time you want to clean a different room.

The steam cleaner is incredibly user-friendly with a quick heat-up time, lightweight design, and a long cord for convenient cleaning. The powerful steam tackles tough stains while remaining gentle on delicate surfaces, allowing me to clean multiple surfaces at once to save time and effort.

I also love that the steamer doesn't need any harsh chemicals, making it safe for my family and the dog. The Beldray 15-in-1 Steam Cleaner has excellent build quality and a range of attachments that make cleaning various areas a breeze. I'm absolutely thrilled with the results and my home looks and smells clean and fresh.

