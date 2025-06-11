The VINGUYS Bird Feeder Camera brings tech to birdwatching | VINGUYS

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Never seen one of these before? This clever AI bird feeder camera is now half price – and could be the perfect Father’s Day gift.

Here’s a Father’s Day gift idea you probably haven’t seen before: a solar-powered smart bird feeder with a built-in UHD camera and AI that can identify over 11,000 bird species. Yes, really.

The VINGUYS Bird Feeder Camera is now on a limited-time Amazon deal for £123.49 – that’s a massive 51% off its usual £249.99. It’s clever, surprisingly stylish, and still available for delivery in time for Father’s Day.

This isn’t just a bird feeder – it’s a smart birdwatching system. The camera automatically captures birds in 2.5K UHD as they feed, and sends real-time alerts to your phone. AI tech recognises thousands of bird species, and with night vision and a 130-degree adjustable angle, you won’t miss a moment.

Get alerts on your phone when the hi tech bird feeder spots your favourite species | VINGUYS

The VINGUYS bird feeder is solar-powered and fully waterproof (IP66), making it ideal for the British garden year-round. It holds up to 1.5L of seed, is easy to refill and clean, and even supports multiple users so the whole family can enjoy the stream. There’s also 30-day cloud storage and TF card support for sharing your best bird footage online.

A big part of the appeal is just how easy it is to set up and use. It connects to your home’s 2.4GHz WiFi, and the app interface is simple enough for kids or grandparents to operate. Whether you want to livestream bird visits to your phone or share highlight clips on social media, it’s all just a few taps away.

If you’re looking for a unique gadget gift for bird lovers, dads, or garden tech fans, this ticks every box. It’s fun, educational, and currently one of the most talked-about outdoor gadgets on Amazon.