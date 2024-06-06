Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

All the items to buy from the brand new Sienna Miller x M&S Collection.

The hotly anticipated Sienna Miller collaboration with Marks and Spencer has arrived and it’s everything you would expect from the Queen of boho.

Earlier this week we shared a sneak peek of the 33 item collection that was inspired by summer festivals and Sienna Miller’s elegant style. The collection launched on Thursday June 6 at 8am and I’m happy to say I was on the website on time and ready to shop.

As a huge fan of Sienna Miller’s style I have been so excited for this collection to launch. The actress, 42, is having what some fashionistas are calling a ‘Siennasance’ right now. Sienna Miller was the ultimate boho queen during the noughties and with her new M&S collection she’s showing millennials that the boho style is back with a chic and grown-up twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seeing the snaps of the entire collection I have created a list of the top items to buy from the range. These items can be added to your wardrobe and mixed with many items you already own.

Sienna Miller x M&S Collection (M&S)

Pure Cotton Statement Lace Trim Blouse £55 - The gorgeous lace blouse was on the top of my list. It’s every bit Sienna Miller and will look great with the Barrel Leg Jeans £49.50, shorts or black trousers. I can’t wait for this blouse to arrive and I can wear it all summer long.

Back Detail Ombre Slip Dress £65 - I have a few special occasions coming up so the ombre slip dress will be the perfect throw on dress that looks elegant. The dress is available in blue or peach and it was hard to decide which colour to pick. I decided on the blue but might have to go back and order the peach as well.

Pure Cotton Utility Jacket £55 - A utility style jacket is an absolute must-have in your wardrobe. It’s a classic style that comes back in fashion time and time again. I’ll be wearing this over summer dresses or a denim midi skirt but the options are endless.

Pure Cotton Lace-Up Detail Trousers £49.50 - White trousers are a staple of the summer wardrobe. I love the lace detail on this pair and the cotton material means that they won't look see through. If white trousers seem a bit scary then the Lace-Up Shorts version £35 are just a cute and perfect for your holidays.

Pure Cotton Striped Shirt £35 - Another classic item to have in your wardrobe is a striped shirt. The blue one looks light and airy which will be great when the weather starts to get a bit warmer. I love the colour and the style that can be worn to work or on your day off its extremely versatile and chic.

Strappy Swimsuit £35 - If you have a holiday coming soon then the black swimsuit is an absolute must have that you will wear for many years to come. Pair this with the new Printed Sarong £25 and you will look stunning on the beach.

Leather Thong Flat Sandals £49.50 - To complete your summer you need the flat sandals. Not just for holiday these gorgeous sandals can be worn every day with nearly every item in your wardrobe. These days I prefer wearing flats to heels and I’ll be wearing these all the time. I can’t wait for the postman to arrive so I can wear all these new items and try my best to emulate Sienna Miller’s boho style aesthetic.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.