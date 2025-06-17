Perfect for picnics, Shark's Flexbreeze can run for up to 24 hours - and it's weatherproof | Amazon

This cordless fan from Shark is powerful, weatherproof and ideal for tackling heatwaves—now reduced by £50 in a limited-time Amazon deal.

The heat is due to hit the UK in the coming days, with temperatures well into the 30s predicted - so we're all looking for ways to keep ourselves cool.

Spending hundreds of pounds on air conditioning might be the ultimate solution, but it won't be ideal for everyone - so a quality cooling fan is a solid investment.

And Shark's FlexBreeze Tabletop Fan is definitely a quality device.

Its remote control can slow the fan speed down, to make it quieter in operation | Amazon

It's a cordless, remote control, oscillating fan that can project a blast of cool air up to 20 metres, and its rechargeable battery can last for up to 24 hours.

It usually costs £149.99, but Amazon has it on sale for £99.99 - and that's a bargain for such a powerful and versatile device.

Because it's designed to be used indoors and outdoors, it is water and windproof, and you can even connect it to a hose pipe using a misting attachment sold separately to spray a fine, refreshing mist on really hot days.

With five adjustable speeds, 180-degree oscillation and a 55-degree tilt it's perhaps the ultimate in cooling tech, and perfect for keeping the heat at bay on a sunny day.

Amazon's 34% discount is a limited-time deal, sold directly from Shark, and we don't know how long it will last or how many are in stock, so jump on the offer now before they sell out.