Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield heads for the hills with the new Bluetti Handsfree 1 backpack

It's been possible for a while now to buy a portable power station that will fit into a rucksack. And there are obviously rucksacks out there that are designed specifically to swallow up gadgets. But Bluetti has come up with a solution that combines both.

It's the Bluetti Handsfree and, on the face of it, it looks like a rather bulky backpack - but a secret lies within. A big secret.

Because in the compartment closest to your back sits a portable power station, tucked away neatly behind a folding side pocket. It uses Bluetti's latest technology and, in the model I've been testing, has a 268.8Wh battery and a 300W inverter.

Its shape is unlike any other compact AC portable power station on the market, and that's because it's designed specifically for that compartment of the backpack and, largely thanks to its enormous size, the backpack still has 42 litres of space remaining.

The power station takes up a fair bit of space - but there's still plenty left

Most of this space is taken up by a chamber portioned out by robust slats, which are aimed at keeping your tech in place as you walk along. The portions aren't very customisable, which is a shame, so don't expect it to be as practical as a dedicated camera bag, but it's handy for storing a collection of small items, or some larger items, with the slats removed.

Then there's another layer which is collapsible, and designed for carrying clothing. It's a decent space with a couple of netted pockets and a securing strap.

And on top of that, (yes it's very deep) is a lid with three pouches, and an array of loops and straps for clipping things to. Oh, and there are a couple of mesh bottle holders on either side.

If, for whatever reason, this doesn't sound like it's big enough, there's a 60-litre version available, and the larger backpack allows you to go for a larger power station - a 512Wh unit with a 700W inverter.

Thankfully, because the backpack is quite heavy even without any luggage in it, there are superb, thick shoulder and waist straps with plenty of padding, and a chest strap to keep it secure. It's easy to move around, and the backpack stays in place really well.

The zips are waterproof, which is a nice touch, but a waterproof cover is included, and probably well worth using, given you've got a 240v power supply attached to your back.

The power unit itself, is true-to-form Bluetti. It's robust, easy to use, reliable, and does exactly what you want it to.

The rucksack is incredibly deep - but it sits well on you back thanks to the built-in support

Even the smaller version, with 268.8Wh is enough to charge a smartphone multiple times, keep a laptop running for days, or charge up drones and tablets again and again.

There is the option of a folding solar panel which attaches to the back of the rucksack, but given how bulky it already is, and how a hanging, swinging panel would rarely be at a decent angle to capture the sun's rays, I'm not sure this would be such a good investment. That said, it'd be ready for a more efficient top up when you stop, so don't rule it out.

The Handsfree Backpack won't suit everyone. If you're a hiker with a penchant for tech, it's not necessarily the best option out there. Walking miles and miles uphill and down dale with such a big, deep backpack on is a recipe for at the very least a bad back.

But for people who need to take their tech with them into the great outdoors, or from place to place across time zones, it's a clever idea.

And it doesn't really have any competition that I can think of. Sure, you could just pop something like the Anker Solix C300 in a rucksack, but the flaws with this compared to the bespoke setup offered by Bluetti are obvious.

It's ideal for outdoor creatives who need to take their office everywhere with them | Bluetti

I'd imagine it'll be at its most useful for photographers, or creatives who have to carry their office with them and regularly work off grid.

For these people, the reasonably attractive price will be inviting, because the Handsfree 1, with the smaller power pack and 42-litre capacity, costs £399 (if you can catch a voucher deal on Amazon) and a similar deal pitches the larger Handsfree 2 at £629.

If you're thinking that's a lot of money, bear in mind the Solix C300 (which has similar power to the Handsfree 1) costs nearly £200 by itself, and a quality backpack can easily cost the same. And it's never going to be as well integrated as the Bluetti Handsfree.

If you can afford it, and justify its price, there isn't really any reason not to recommend the Handsfree backpack. It's another clever innovation from a company that just keeps coming up with clever innovations. I really like it.