Raffle House is offering a two-for-one property prize draw – and a Wowcher ticket deal now means you can buy more tickets for your money - with bigger bundles starting at just £10

Raffle House's astonishing property giveaways see people winning multi-million pound houses for just £10 - but we've spotted a deal that can significantly increase your odds of scooping the jackpot.

It's a special offer by Wowcher, and it's discounting the cost of ticket bundles by up to 60%. This means that, while a £10 spend on the Raffle House website would normally buy you 15 entries, if you buy through Wowcher, you'll get 50 entries.

And it's an even better deal if you go for the 150 ticket bundle, because that costs £50 on Raffle House's website, but if you buy through Wowcher it's just £20.

The £3 million West Sussex house has only just been announced - and tickets are already discounted if you buy through Wowcher | Wowcher

And that's not even the best bit. Thanks to a promotion until the end of the month, your tickets will enter you into a draw for two dream homes, rather than just one.

It's part of the current two-for-one deal on Raffle House, offering tickets for the current £2.8 million Costwolds house, and their £3 million West Sussex house, due to officially launch next month.

So not only will your £10 entry now get you 35 more entries, it gives you the chance of winning nearly £6 million of property. All furnished, all expenses paid.

The £2.8 million Cotswold house will be drawn soon, so the clock is ticking to buy tickets

Of course, you'd have to be exceptionally lucky to win both properties, but it is technically possible.

And there simply isn't a better way to increase your odds of a grand prize at the moment. Especially if you go for the 150 entries for £20 deal.

To find out more about the houses, click here. And to find out how to activate the Wowcher deal, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133