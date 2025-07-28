ESR's charging tech has some of the latest technology on the market | ESR

Tech brand ESR has launched a sleek range of Qi2-enabled wireless charging gadgets, all packed with features and some great deals.

Wireless charging has come a long way over the years. Qi technology made it faster and cooler, and then Qi2 introduced the Magnetic Power Profile, harnessing the clever Apple MagSafe system and using it to its best potential.

This has meant there has been a plethora of products flooding the market which can capitalise on the technology, and it's making us all more reliant on wireless charging. Many of us no longer plug our phones in at all.

A new range of Qi2 charging tech has just been launched by ESR, an award-winning tech accessories brand, and we got an early go with it all.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger - £69.99 (limited-time deal)

The MagSafe charging stand keeps three devices topped up at the same time - all from one lead | ESR

Why have one device for charging your phone, another for charging your watch, and another for your earbuds when you can have one of these clever stands that can do all three.

There are plenty of these on the market now, but ESR has adopted Qi2 technology, and added its clever CryoBoost system, which is now in its second generation and is one of the best technologies I've tested for keeping tech cool.

The charging station has 15W fast charging for iPhone, Apple-certified 5W fast charging for Apple Watch, and 5W charging for AirPods - all on the same device.

The watch stand, at the rear, is detachable, too, which is neat. It's available in black or white, and the white one has a classy metallic stanchion.

If you can catch the deal on Amazon, it's hard to think of a neater way to keep your tech topped up.

ESR MagSafe Car Charger - £30.59 (limited-time deal)

This is a great way to hold your phone securely in your car | ESR

This is a brilliant application of the CryoBoost technology, coupled with ESR's sturdy HaloLock system. It's a vent-mounted car mount and charger, all in one, compact device.

It can also stick to a flat surface in your car, but most people are likely to use it on an air vent, because it's in the best position that way.

I usually shy away from air vent phone holders because they blast hot air at your phone during the cooler months, but there's nothing to worry about with the ESR charger, because the CryoBoost keeps things cool.

The 16 separate magnets combine to be as strong as they need to be, even for my chunky Google Pixel 9 Pro with its bulky magnetic case, and I was getting healthy charging speeds. Through MagSafe, you'd doubtless get the full 15 watts, which is enough to top up an iPhone 16 Pro in just one hour and 48 minutes - even while you're navigating.

ESR Qi2 MagSafe Battery Pack with Kickstand - £26.99

Compact power banks like this are such a useful accessory | ESR

MagSafe has made these fabulous little power banks possible, and I've tested plenty in my time. They clamp to your phone like a limpet, and deliver a welcome burst of extra power without really adding too much bulk or weight.

There's no CryoBoost here, but ESR has added NTC sensors and AI algorithm management to keep temperatures in check.

The battery bank has 5,000mAh, which is similar to most smartphones, so it's like having a second battery with you at all times.

Handily, it also has a kick-stand, so it's ideal for long video calls, watching movies, or just reading hands-free.

The LED display is really handy, because you can see battery life at a glance, and I love the fact you can stand the phone in portrait or landscape mode.

It's slimmer than you'd think, and lighter than it strictly should be given the battery capacity - and it's also a bargain at less than £30.

