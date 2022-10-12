Prime Early Access Sale: best deals on air fryers, Tefal Actifry

The Amazom “Prime Early Access Sale” is now on, with canny bargain-hunters looking for deals. It will run until 11.59pm on October 12. Designed to help customers spread the cost of Christmas shopping in the run up to the big day, it sees the online superstore slashing prices on everything from beauty to technology, electric toothbrushes, blenders, mattresses - even fire pits.

And, of course, many people are seeking to snap up a reasonably priced air fryer. The kitchen appliances have been flying off the shelf recently, providing a more cost efficient means of cooking dinner in the midst of the cost of living crisis, as energy bills rise - Lakeland have reported selling an increase of 90% of their own brand fryer in September, while Argos claim to sell 100 of them an hour. According to moneysavingexpert.com air fryers, on average, cost only 34p per hour to run against an average of 68p for a conventional oven.

So - we’ve looked at the best on offer discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access, so you can purchase wisely. Our top picks are below.

What can you cook in an air fryer?

You can make everything from freezer snacks to healthy haute cuisine in these worktop gadgets – essentially they are like mini ovens, using convection heat and fans to force hot air around trays or baskets of food, baking and crisping faster than

Using less energy, air fryers are a great choice for solo cooks who feel that one solitary ready meal in a full-size oven is wasteful. They’re quick to heat up, easy to use and can reduce oven cooking times by up to half.

Will it cook tasty food – and is it healthier?

Because the convection fan forces heat around your food much faster and more forcefully than a conventional oven, items cooked in a convection oven crisp up much better than any oven-baked item will. You’ll end up with crisper, more evenly cooked food. We found the food cooked in our air fryers suitably tasty.

We would, however, ensure that you use a small amount of fat or oil for cooking, just for flavour’s sake. For example, oven chips are well served by a quick spray of oil before being cooked. This will avoid the dreaded blandness of no-fat food while still maintaining the desired lower-fat effect. A standard serving of oven chips cooked in an air fryer will be pleasantly crisp at only 5 grams of fat of serving – while a deep-fried, same-sized portion will have 18 grams. It’s a great way of reducing saturated fat in your daily diet.

How can I access the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

While the sale is technically for Amazon Prime customers, non-Prime members can sign up for a free trial and access the sale, provided they have not had a Prime subscription or free trial previously.

You can sign up for a free trial here.

Which are the best air fryers on sale as part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Tefal ActiFry Genius+ FZ773840 Health Air Fryer - WAS £219, now 123.96 top of the range £123.96 Buy now Buy now Key specs – Capacity: 1.2kg; Dimensions 11.9D x 17W x 9.4H ; Maximum temperature: 220c; Power: 1500W; Accessories included: ceramic-coated plate and cooking pot, crisper basket, probe, cleaning brush; Functions: grill, air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, reheat; Manufacturer warranty: 2 years Tefal’s best-selling air fryer is certainly a talking point with its space-age looks. The donut shaped tray sits inside the dome, with a paddle that moves the food around as it cooks. This means the contents are constantly being moved and cook evenly, with hardly any oil being used. This model has an extra tray that sits on top, meaning you can also cook more delicate pieces of fish or meat simultaneously. This clever machine will adapt the cooking time, temperature, and the hot air circulation. With great auto settings and speedy cooking times, we loved trying out recipe ideas on the MyActiFry phone app, too. A fast and healthy way to get adventurous in the kitchen.

Ninja Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker 7.5L - WAS £299, now £253 £253.00 With an incredible 15 cooking functions and a large capacity to feed the whole family, the exclusive blue multi-cooker makes it quick and easy to cook a range of delicious foods. In the one pot you can pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, steam, bake/roast, sear/sauté, grill, yoghurt and dehydrate foods. It's cheaper to run than a conventional oven - an average oven uses around 2kW to 2.5kw and this unit uses 1.76kW - and cooks food faster, so it's a savvy choice if you're looking to save on energy bills.