Spend two nights in the magical markets of Paris for just £119 per person, with return flights included | Wowcher

Paris sparkles at Christmas, and this Wowcher deal lets you experience its famous festive markets with flights, hotel, and breakfast included from only £119pp

The bright lights of Paris become even more magical at Christmas time, and here's a deal that will let you immerse yourself in Parisian festive culture with flights and a hotel included for the price of a posh meal out.

For just £119, you get return flights, a two-night stay at the centrally located Ibis Styles Paris Gare de l’Est Château Landon, and breakfasts to set you up for a day exploring the twinkling city streets.

From this chic and contemporary hotel, you’re just a few steps away from Canal Saint-Martin and a short Metro hop to all the must-sees, from the Eiffel Tower to Montmartre.

The Ibis Hotel is perfectly located for city exploration | Wowcher

But it’s the Christmas markets that steal the show from Late November, when the flights out begin.

Picture yourself wandering through rows of stalls beneath the glow of fairy lights, with mulled wine in hand and the aroma of roasted chestnuts in the air.

From the charming artisan market at Notre-Dame to foodie heaven at La Défense, Paris offers festive treats, handcrafted gifts and a perfect dose of yuletide spirit.

Paris comes alive at night - especially when the markets are on | Wowcher

With up to 39% off the usual price if you buy a voucher through the Wowcher website, this deal starts at £119 per person, but prices do go up depending on the day you choose to fly out.

You can also choose to extend the stay for up to four nights on the Wowcher website.

To find out more or to look at prices for your ideal dates, click here.

