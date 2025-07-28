New season drop in New Look: Tan Contrast Collar Cropped Barn Jacket is the perfect summer to autumn staple | New Look

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The New Look jacket is the ideal transitional piece for summer to autumn to buy now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we wave goodbye to long summer nights and start craving pumpkin-spiced everything, one thing’s for sure it’s jacket season. And if you’re looking for the perfect piece to carry you through that tricky summer-to-autumn transition, say hello to the Tan Contrast Collar Cropped Barn Jacket £39.99 from New Look.

Think of this as the jacket that does it all. It’s got that easy, relaxed fit you love to throw on without thinking, but with just enough structure to make it feel polished. The slightly cropped length keeps things fresh and modern, perfect for layering over dresses, jeans, or even tailored trousers if you're dressing things up a bit.

Tan Contrast Collar Cropped Barn Jacket

Tan Contrast Collar Cropped Barn Jacket | New Look

It goes with everything. Seriously. It plays nicely with denim, white tees, patterned scarves, and all your go-to autumn tones. Whether you’re running errands, heading to brunch, or just layering up for a chilly evening walk, this jacket works every time.

This isn’t just a jacket. It’s the jacket. The one you’ll reach for over and over again because it goes with everything, looks good without trying too hard, and feels just right as the weather turns. It’s practical, timeless, and just the right amount of cool.

New Look barn jacket details

Material: woven

Fit: relaxed

Length: cropped

Colour: tan

Neckline: brown corduroy collar

Pockets: buttoned pockets

Sleeves: long sleeves, buttoned cuffs

Fastening: zip

If you're after a jacket that’s equal parts cozy, classic, and effortlessly stylish, the New Look Tan Contrast Collar Cropped Barn Jacket has your name all over it. Trust us this one’s going straight to the front of your wardrobe.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.