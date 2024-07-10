Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marks and Spencer has the most expensive looking dress perfect for the summer but can be worn all year round with these styling tips.

Sienna Miller launched her new collection with M&S in June and many items sold out instantly. Thankfully I was able to get my hands on the stunning summer dress and its now back in stock.

The Back Detail Ombre Slip Dress £65 is available in two colours, orange mix or blue mix and sizes from 6 to 20. M&S tend to be generous with their sizing so I ordered a 10 (normally a 12) and it fit perfectly.

This has to be one of the most expensive looking dresses I’ve ever worn. The material falls beautifully and made me feel elegant while the style looked sophisticated, but don't just take my word for it...

Customers gave the Ombre slip dress amazing reviews on the M&S website. One person wrote: “I love this dress but you do need a backless bra with it as the texture is silk-like and fairly thin. It irons well too.”

Another person commented: “Lovely dress with [a] low back that can be adjusted. Looks so expensive” Whilst a third added “Beautiful sophisticated holiday dress.”

The inspiration behind the dress comes from the washed-out colours of India’s pink city, Jaipur, and the streets of Morocco - key components in Sienna’s vision for the curation of this collection. This can be seen clearly with the Ombre slip dress, inspired by the colours of one of Sienna’s favourite artists, Mark Rothko.

The Ombre dress is perfect for holidays, weddings and any other summer event you have planned. But this dress isn’t just for the summer, with a few styling trips it can be worn all year round.

In the summer the slip dress is perfect to wear on its own with a pair of sandals or heels. As the temperature starts to drop in the autumn months, wear the slip dress with a biker jacket and swap the sandals for a pair of black ankle boots.

When it comes to winter it's all about layering: underneath the ombré slip dress wear a basic long-sleeved roll-neck top, pair with winter tights and boots then add a leather-look black trench coat for ultimate style.

