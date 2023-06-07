Choosing something to do with the kids on a weekend or day off might be a little more difficult than you think.

That’s not because there isn’t much do, but because Chesterfield simply has so much choice to meet everyone’s tastes.

Perhaps your little one prefers to let off steam running around soft play or the great outdoors or learning something new at an educational attraction.

Maybe ten-pin bowling, arcades or animals are more your cup of tea.

Whatever the case there is something for everyone right on your doorstep.

Here we have put together a guide to the area’s top attractions to help you on your way, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website.

Tell us what is your favourite day out in our area and why via our social media channels.

Undefined: related

1 . Chesterfield Bowl Chesterfield Bowl offers 16 lanes with full computerised scoring system to make the games easy to enjoy. They have bumper lanes and ramps for children to use. You can also enjoy Glow Bowling on a Wednesday and Sunday evening and Saturday and Sunday noon until 2pm. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Hardwick Hall Head over to Hardwick Hall and explore the beautiful house from the 1500s, before stretching your legs and discovering the outside grounds. Take a gentle stroll with the family in the gorgeous gardens, but be on the lookout for some of the native creatures in the woodlands! There’s loads of great walks for kids too. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . The Jungle Play Centre The Jungle welcomes all kids under 10 years old to come and play in their adventure play land. Climb and scramble through several well-padded floors of bright and wacky physical play features with highlights including the big racing slide, crawl tunnels and talky tubes, with loads of squashy obstacles and soft assault course style features. Photo: The Jungle Photo Sales

4 . Matlock Farm Park There are lots of animals to see and feed, including llamas, goats, peacocks and stunning red deer. Children can learn all about the countryside and the farm as they go around and even stop by the barn to cuddle and pet rabbits, guinea pigs and adorable baby chicks. There’s an adventure playground with balancing beams, rope bridges and slides, a go-kart track and a tot’s area for the little ones. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales