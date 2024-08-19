Pokemon characters, like those pictured, are among toy deals at Aldi (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Popular 1990s TV characters are making a return in Aldi Specialbuys offers for a limited time and here’s how to make sure you don’t miss out

Cherished retro toy characters are making a comeback at Aldi in a special limited time deal this week. The budget supermarket’s middle aisle will be filled with much-loved faces from the past including Pokémon favourites and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Fans will be grappling to snap up plush toys, action figures and more in the ‘Character Favourites’ offers, which go on sale on Thursday, August 22 at Aldi stores up and down the country. As with all Aldi’s Specialbuys, there’s only a limited supply with stocks not replenished.

Here’s a round-up of what will be on offer from Thursday. There’s a wide range appealing to children and their nostalgic parents plus classic favourites like Paddington Bear.

Hello Kitty

This adorable Japanese cat is a firm favourite, sparking cafes and fashion accessories worldwide. Aldi’s Hello Kitty Snap Band for £2.99 can be worn around the wrist like a bracelet and doubles as a small plush toy, as shown here. It is suitable for children aged three and over.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The retro ‘90s computer game character is looking as sprightly as ever. Aldi is selling various Sonic items including Sonic Stretch Figures in three designs of Sonic, Knuckles or Tails for £8.99 each here.

They are fully stretchable, 14cms high and suitable for five years and over. There’s also a Sonic Snap Band for £2.99 here featuring a plush toy at its centre. It is worn around the wrist to keep Sonic close at all times.

Minecraft and X Box items

It’s thirsty work playing Minecraft so Aldi have two sizes of gaming bottles to choose from. Both the 900ml Minecraft bottle here and 750ml Minecraft Gaming Bottle cost £3.49 but have different designs.

Pokémon deals at supermarket

There’s a wide choice of Pokémon items among the Character Favourites offers. There’s eight inch soft plush velvet toys that are exclusive to Aldi. They cost £11.99 each and they come in four designs for Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur or Charmander here.

Pokémon Trading Cards have a price tag of £9.99 each here. There’s three packs to choose from that feature iconic characters and include a promo card, Pokémon coin and code card for Pokémon TCG Live.

There’s also MEGA Pokémon figure building packs of blocks for £12.99. Choose to build either Pikachu or Charmander that stand at four inches tall here. They are aimed at children aged seven and older as there are many small parts to construct in the toy.

Pokémon Figure Sets, priced at £12.99 each, are also exclusive to Aldi. The battle action figures come in packs containing three sizes of two, three and four and a half inches that are suitable for ages four and over as shown here.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Choose from Charizard, Sirfetch'd and Eevee pack or Pikachu, Blastoise & Charmeleon pack. You'll love these Pokémon Figures. Add to your collection with these detailed and precise figures. Ideal for collectors or those who want to play.”

For those that love Pikachu, there’s a bright yellow 900ml Pokémon gaming water bottle emblazoned with the character for £3.49 here or a 750ml Pikachu version for the same price that also features three other Pokémon icons here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Choose from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michealangelo or Raphael as a Character Snap Band to wear around the wrist, collect or cuddle. They cost £2.99 each here. In a vibrant green and full of character, these retro superheroes are back in the limelight after the new movie introduced them to a new generation.

Paddington Bear, Peppa Pig and Gabby's Dollhouse deal

The Queen’s pal Paddington is among the deals to snap up at Aldi. There is a Removable Toy Backpack containing a Paddington Bear soft toy for £12.99 here. The child’s bag is big enough to hold plenty of marmalade sandwiches too.

Removable toy backpacks also come in designs with lovable Peppa Pig and Gabby’s Dollhouse character. They each cost £12.99 here.

Bluey Playset deal

Grandparents and parents can recreate Bluey scenes from the TV show with children with the Bluey Playset at Aldi for £9.99. The set is described as for ages three and over that is “great for exploring imagination and develops motor skills”.

There are three scenes to buy including a farmers market, helicopter or ice cream shop that you can look at in more detail at the Aldi website here.

See all the Character Favourites offers in Aldi’s Specialbuys section here. They go on sale in stores from Thursday August 22.