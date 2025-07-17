Your family tree could be bigger than you ever imagined — and DNA testing can help you trace its many branches. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Most of us think we know our family — but DNA testing reveals you could have hundreds of living relatives you’ve never even met.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every generation back, the number of your ancestors doubles. You have two parents, four grandparents, eight great-grandparents, and so on. Within just ten generations - about 250 to 300 years ago - you theoretically have over 1,000 direct ancestors.

Go back 20 generations and the number climbs into the millions, though many overlap because of pedigree collapse - where cousins marry and the same ancestors appear more than once in your tree.

How many cousins do you really have?

Now flip the tree around. Those same ancestors each had descendants - many of whom are alive today. Even if you only trace back as far as your great-grandparents, you already have a sizeable extended family.

A MyHeritage DNA kit can help connect the stories behind old family photos to your true ancestry. | Canva

To put it into perspective, here’s a thought experiment: if each of your great-grandparents had an average of five children (not uncommon a century ago), and each of their children also had children, you could easily have 50–100 second and third cousins alive today. Multiply that across your extended tree and it’s easy to see how your “family” could easily number in the hundreds or even thousands of living relatives - most of whom you’ve never met, and many you wouldn’t recognise if you passed them in the street.

What can a DNA test reveal about your family?

That’s one of the reasons DNA testing has become so popular in recent years. It’s not just about confirming your ethnic background or verifying old family stories - it’s about connecting the dots.

🧬 MyHeritage DNA kit — exclusive £29 offer 🌳 For a limited time, you can get the MyHeritage DNA kit for just £29 instead of £79 — their lowest price ever. This exclusive deal includes a painless cheek swab test and access to powerful family history tools. 🌍 Order your kit here and start uncovering your family story today.

More than 40 million people worldwide have already taken a consumer DNA test, and that figure is growing fast. Every new person who tests increases the chance of a match for you. Industry data suggests that about one in 25 people discover a close relative they never knew existed, such as a half-sibling, aunt or uncle.

Some of the stories uncovered have been remarkable. A woman in Manchester discovered a half-brother who’d been adopted decades earlier. A man from London confirmed the family legend that his ancestors were passengers on the Mayflower, by matching with distant cousins in the US. A teacher in Birmingham discovered her maternal grandmother’s family was Sephardic Jewish, something nobody in her family had known.

Discover more about the MyHeritage DNA kit today through this exclusive link.

And even if you don’t uncover a big surprise, the detail and clarity can still be fascinating. You might see just how much Viking DNA you inherited - particularly if you have roots in Orkney or Shetland, where up to 25% of people carry Norse ancestry, the highest proportion anywhere in the world. Or perhaps your results will reveal connections to the Irish or Caribbean communities who helped shape Britain’s cities over the last two centuries, or even to ancient migrations from North Africa or Central Asia.

Your DNA is a storybook of all the journeys your ancestors took - and it connects you to people and places you might never have imagined.

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today