Summer is all about living your best life, floral dresses and showing off your smooth tanned skin. But the beauty prep begins now. With the heat wave apparently on its way this bank holiday weekend we have put together a list of the must-have beauty products for the ultimate hot girl summer. Whether you're planning on a holiday trip away to Ibiza or a UK staycation we have all the beauty products you will need to feel super glam.

Hot Girl Summer - Beauty Face products

We all know that the sun is really damaging for our delicate skin so the number one beauty must have for the summer is sunscreen. Keep those wrinkles away with La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50 £16.00. This SPF is perfect for your face and the lightweight formula can easily be worn daily under your normal foundation.

At the end of a day in the sunshine you will need to rehydrate your skin. The Skimono Beauty Sheet Face Mask for Advanced Moisturisation £7.50 is light enough to throw in your suitcase or hand luggage. Plus the high concentrations of ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid make this Skimono mask a must-have SOS treatment for dry and dehydrated skin.

No matter what time of year it is I always suffer with dry lips. So to keep my lips feeling in tip top condition I have been using Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry £23. It might seem a bit on the expensive side but if you suffer dry cracked lips then you need this lip mask - thank me later.

Hot Girl Summer - Beauty Body products

As well as keeping your face moisturised you will want to keep your body feeling soft and smooth. Step one for smooth legs has to be a good exfoliator. My favourite right now is the Mio Solar Power Body Scrub £9.20 (RRP £23). I love the citrus scent and the sugar scrub removes all traces of dry skin.

Step two has to be moisturiser and the best selling Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set £27.00 has everything you need. The set includes the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel and the Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist. Not only will your skin feel ultra soft but you will smell incredible too.

I am obsessed with French beauty products. If you want gorgeous glowy looking skin my absolute go-to beauty product has to be Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi Purpose Dry Oil £27.20 (RRP £32). The dry oil spray is perfect for misting over your skin and can also be sprayed onto your hair throughout the day. It smells unbelievable and will leave you with shimmering glowy skin from head to toe.

