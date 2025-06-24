EcoFlow's new Glacier Classic is a fully-functional fridge freezer you can use anywhere | EcoFlow

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s bigger, heavier, and lacks the iconic ice maker – but EcoFlow’s new Glacier Classic fridge-freezer is smarter, slicker and better suited for off-grid adventures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a time, not that long ago, when we'd go away camping with a cool box. And, if we were really lucky, we'd have a cool box that would run off our car's 12v supply. Chuck a few ice blocks in and it would keep food and drink reasonably cool.

But it's 2025, and portable fridges have been a thing for a while now. No need for ice blocks, no need for noisy fans, and no need to be plugged in - off-grid options are available.

One of the key players in the portable cooling space is EcoFlow, which launched the award-winning Glacier fridge-freezer a few years ago. It's a terrific bit of kit, and I've been using it in my garden room for a while.

But I've recently been testing the new version alongside it. It's called the Glacier Classic and, on first impressions, it seems to be missing something.

No ice maker in the Classic, but the Glacier's superb capacity is even more impressive in the new model | EcoFlow

It's a more compact device than the original Glacier, sure. Especially in the 35 litre size, but there's no ice maker. That was a fabulous feature in the original Glacier, and helped to justify the £1,000 price tag.

The similarly-sized Glacier Classic 35 litre has a recommended retail price of £899, and the 45 litre, which is a little bigger than the first Glacier, retails at £949 - only £100 less.

They both have dual handles to help with portability, they both have small wheels to help move it around on flat surfaces, and they both have dividers that let you separate the refrigeration and freezing compartments. They even connect to the same app and the Classic is actually larger and heavier, pound for pound.

The larger 55 litre model is extremely bulky, but it's by no means an awkward shape | EcoFlow

Why then, I wondered, would I buy the new Classic, which has no ice maker, for broadly the same price. Having used them both, let's just say the devil's in the detail.

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, the design of the Classic is very, very clever. Yes, it's bulkier, and it's actually a little heavier, depending on which of the three size options you pick, but it's easier to carry and easier to wheel.

The softer edges and corners make it much harder to knock into things, and it's far less susceptible to scratches and marks.

They even have a handy pop-out food prep surface | EcoFlow

It also has a clever dual hinge system on the lid, which makes it more versatile in tight spaces, and I love the deeper internal storage area. It can hold dozens of standard-size drinks cans, because it's designed around their shape.

With the divider slotted in, you can set one side to freeze, and the other to cool. There can be a temperature differential either side of 22 degrees, which is quite remarkable.

The display panel is now on the side of the Glacier, rather than the front, and there are more controls available in the superb EcoFlow app.

The three size options mean you can buy the right one to suit your needs | EcoFlow

Do I miss the ice maker? Yes and no. It adds a layer of complexity to the Glacier, not to mention some physical size, which limits the capacity inside. It's also, of course, possible to add ice trays and so on to the freezer section of the Glacier Classic - if you really do want your whiskies on the rocks.

Both Glaciers accept solar charging, they each charge or power from your car's 12v supply, and there's a battery pack available for around £300 and it's a terrific addition to the Glacier units. Not only will it power the devices for up to around 40 hours, you can also use it as a USB power bank to charge other devices.

And this off-grid versatility is really crucial, because once you've bought the Glacier, whether it be the Classic or the original Glacier, and then invested more money in a battery, and even more on a solar panel, you'll have spent a lot of money. And there are cheaper alternatives out there.

The built-in battery pack transforms the Glacier Classic - but it's not a cheap add-on | EcoFlow

But for a true off-grid solution, for a genuinely powerful appliance that can freeze and cool at the same time, and run incredibly efficiently, the Glacier series is hard to beat.

And the new Classic just looks and feels like a more accomplished piece of kit. Yes, it's bigger and, yes, it lacks an ice maker, but it does represent better value for money, it's easier to move around, and it feels more modern overall.

Truth be told, you'd be happy with either, but the Glacier Classic feels more portable and more suited to recreational activity. So it's probably the one I'd choose.