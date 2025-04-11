Treat yourself to the luxury Easter hamper from Fortnum & Mason - including their signature wicker basket
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Fortnum & Mason are famous for their high-quality food products, the iconic wicker hampers, exquisite teas, and afternoon tea experience. This Easter the high-end brand has launched an Eggs-traordinary Hamper priced at £300 filled to the brim with chocolate delights. There's something for everyone - if you decide to share it.
This delightful wicker hamper from Fortnum & Mason, filled with an assortment of their signature treats, is sure to delight. And the best part? The price of the hamper is always less than the cost of buying the contents and basket separately - it's a deal you don't want to miss!
- Hazelnut & Blonde Chocolate Nut Egg
- Milk Chocolate Orange & Bergamot Easter Egg
- Milk Chocolate Buzzing Bee Honeycomb Easter Egg
- Milk Chocolate Children's Bunny Easter Egg
- Milk Chocolate Henrietta
- The iconic Praline Scotch Egg
- Little Rainbow Eggs
- Nougat Chocolate Eggs
- Foiled Chocolate Eggs
- Lemon Easter Egg Truffles with reusable tin
- F&B Easter Cup Teabags
- Easter animal iced biscuits
- Signature F&B large wicca basket
The luxury brand also launched the Spring Hamper Feast £325 which includes a bottle of Fortnum's English Sparkling Wine and savoury snacks such as the Charcuterie Platter, Dorset Brie and sharing Brownies.
If these hampers are outside your budget, consider the Traditional Easter Simnel Cake £36.95 or the Cotton Tails Carrot Cake Biscuits £9.95. Perfect treats for Easter no matter what your budget.
Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top fashion titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.