For fans of Emily in Paris - or for anyone who loves the chic Parisian style - these earrings are a must buy and are a great Christmas gift option too. Even better, they are all reduced in the Black Friday sale.

This year has all been about Paris. With the Olympic Games being held in the city of love and the release of season four of Emily in Paris, we just can’t get enough of the French capital.

For those not fans of the romantic comedy drama, it follows Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, as she navigates life in Paris after landing her dream job. The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

Since the show began in 2020, it has gathered an army of fans, many of whom have paid a visit to the Place de l’Estrapade, where Emily has her apartment building. There have even been reports of locals writing “Emily Not Welcome” in French due to a surge in tourist numbers in the previously quiet neighbourhood.

However, if you would like to imbibe a bit of the Emily in Paris vibe, you don’t have to travel to the continent to do so. Instead, you could treat yourself, or a loved one, to some of the chic fashion as seen on the show, from the comfort of your own sofa.

London-based jewellery makers, Ottoman Hands, has featured on a number of hit shows and films, including Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Sex Education, James Bond and, of course, Emily in Paris. Unlike many pieces that are spotted on celebrities, these ones are actually affordable - and add to that the current reductions in their Black Friday sale and, well, it would be rude not indulge.

So, if you have any Emily in Paris fans you are looking for the perfect Christmas gift for, or just someone who loves a drop of Parisian chic, a pair of Ottoman Hands earrings - as seen on screen - could be just the thing.

Earrings as seen on Emily in Paris - get the look from Ottoman Hands | Netflix / Ottoman Hands

Ottoman Hands earrings from Emily in Paris

If you want to take a look at all the jewellery spotted on TV and film screens, you can visit the Ottoman Hands ‘Get The Look’ page on their website, but here, we have picked out three styles, as worn by Emily herself, which are in stock and reduced in price.

The Noa Emerald Drop Earrings look classy but their simple design means you don’t have to save them for best, they will pair just as well with jeans and a shirt as they will a cocktail dress. They are usually priced at £95 but this weekend you can get a pair for the reduced price of £71.25.

If you’re looking for a twist on a classic, the Jale Gold Hoop Earrings should fit the bill. The filigree details give this handmade pair an elevated bohemian feel and can be worn on their own or in an ‘ear stack’. They were already a bargain at £32 but the Black Friday discount means you can grab a pair for just £24.

Again, the Tesoro Chain Drop Earrings can be used to elevate a casual outfit while also being suitable for wearing on a night out too. Their delicate hand-hammered texture adds an artisan charm to these stud earrings and they currently have £10 off, priced at £30 down from £40.

A word of caution though, if you’re anything like me, you are going to want pretty much everything they sell once you click through to their website, so I take no responsibility for a surge in the contents of your jewellery collection.