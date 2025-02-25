Discover the best mascaras to elevate your lash game – Best buys from Boots for extra volume and length | Canva

Here’s your guide to finding the mascaras from Boots for less than £13.

A decent mascara is one of the best makeup products to have in your makeup kit. It’s the one makeup product that many of us can't live without and wear it every day - even on non makeup days.

But with so many different prices, brands and wand sizes to choose from, it can be difficult to find the right one that is best for you.

Whether you’re looking to define your lashes, add volume, or achieve a dramatic, false-lash effect. I’ve found the best mascaras from Boots and the best part is you don’t have to break the bank to get gorgeous lashes.

Rimmel Wonder’Luxe Volume Mascara

Rimmel's Wonder’Luxe Volume Mascara £10.99 is a fan-favourite for achieving dramatic volume without the heavy, clumpy feel. The brush is designed to coat each lash evenly, providing a thickening effect that enhances both the length and volume of your lashes.

Infused with a blend of luxurious oils like argan, marula, and camellia oils, this mascara nourishes the lashes while offering intense volume.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

If you're after lashes that look like they belong in a magazine advert, Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara £12.99 is your go-to.

The unique brush grabs even the shortest lashes, adding definition and separation while building volume. It’s perfect for creating bold, full lashes without clumping, and it also holds up well throughout the day without smudging.

L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara

For those who want ultra-defined, lengthened lashes, L'Oréal’s Telescopic Mascara £11.99 is a must-try. The precision brush allows for incredible lengthening, separating, and defining of lashes, with a formula that holds up without flaking.

The telescopic wand reaches even the tiniest lashes, adding a dramatic length without clumping. It’s perfect for anyone looking for a sleek, natural look with a touch of extra length.

