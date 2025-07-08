Amazon Prime Day top deal: stock up on Ariel Big One laundry pods and Finish Quantum dishwasher tablets for huge savings | National World

These everyday essentials are rarely this cheap — and you’ll kick yourself for paying full price later. Here’s what to grab while the Amazon sale lasts.

You’re mad not to stock up on these two boring-but-essential household buys in an Amazon sale

I’ve learned the hard way that the worst time to buy household basics is… any time that isn’t an Amazon sale. Every big Prime Day, Black Friday, or Spring Sale, I make sure to stockpile two utterly boring but absolutely essential items. Because nothing is more annoying than running out and paying full whack for them at the supermarket.

The two I never skip are dishwasher tablets and laundry pods — because the savings on these are always enormous, and you’ll thank yourself every time you open the cupboard.

Right now, Finish’s Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets are down to just £13.99 for 120 tabs — that’s a ridiculous 64% saving, working out at about 12p per wash. They’re tough on grease, protect your glasses from clouding, and even work well on eco cycles. At this price, you’re genuinely mad not to grab at least a pack. Buy now on Amazon

The other no-brainer is Ariel’s The Big One PODS Laundry Capsules (35 washes, Colour version), which are currently just £9.99 — that’s 47% off. These deliver twice the stain and odour removal power of regular Ariel PODS, even at low temperatures, and help you cut your machine’s energy bill. At under 30p per wash, they’re a total steal. Buy now on Amazon

If you do nothing else this Amazon sale, at least stock up on these. You’ll never forgive yourself if you’re paying full price a month from now.

