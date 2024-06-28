Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been diving into the deals on Amazon to pick out his favourite deals of the day

Today's deals of the day include one of the best prices we've seen for a high-end smartphone, and a big saving on a security camera set.

We've also spotted an air fryer that has similar features to Ninja's award-winning Foodi Max, and a mini fan that looks spookily similar to John Lewis's popular Anyday fan, but it's a few quid cheaper.

Another batch of daily deals has just dropped

Amazon applies these discounts all the time, but they can take some finding if you want to root through for the savings that are really worth having.

So here's a round-up compiled by consumer tech expert Gareth Butterfield of the ones he thinks are worth picking today.

1. OnePlus 9 5G Smartphone

The OnePlus 9

Less than £300 for a feature-rich smartphone is pretty good, but to get something as high-end as the OnePlus 9 for that money is an excellent deal.

This handset comes with 5G, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 120HZ AMOLED display. But the big news when it launched was the Hasselblad Camera. Hasselblad is a photography brand so well known for its superb quality, it was the camera of choice for the Apollo 11 moon landing mission.

The deal is for the OnePlus 9 phone only, in Arctic Sky blue. There's an option to choose the OnePlus 9 Pro, or bundle it in with some earbuds, but the price isn't quite as good.

2. Tapo 2K Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

The Tapo 2K Wireless Outdoor Security Camera

Whether we like it or not, the nights are drawing in. And although it will be a while until the clocks go back, it's a good time to beef up our home security before properties become vulnerable from night-time attacks.

And I've always said, a CCTV camera system can be a great first line of defence. I've actually got one of these Tapo C310P2 cameras on my front wall, and I'm thrilled with it.

From its simple app to its easy installation and clear images, it's been a perfect way to watch for comings and goings. Less than £50 for two is a great deal.

3. Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314

Chromebooks are a great tool for basic computing. From word processing to surfing the web, they offer everything you need for a lightweight experience without any of the fuss and nonsense of a full PC.

They're also much cheaper than a PC, but this one seems like an especially good deal. £150 for a 14-inch Chromebook with an all-day battery and a full HD screen is a great price.

There are lots of options to choose from on the landing page, but to unlock this deal, select the MT8183, 4GB, 64GB.

4. Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer

The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer

We're a nation obsessed with air fryers, and if you fancy upgrading yours - or maybe even buying your first - then you won't go far wrong with this one.

Dual-drawer air fryers have become justifiably popular, and this is one of the cheapest branded ones I've seen. It's similar to Ninja's Foodi Max, but it has a bigger capacity for a lot less money. And Tefal is a great brand.

There's also a single-drawer version available for £89.99, or a full air fryer oven for £189, but this one just caught my eye.

5. Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

The Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

Eufy's hybrid robot vacuum, offering a vacuum and a mop, was a bargain at £400, but to be able get it for a little over £200 is remarkable.

There's a lot to like about Eufy's cleaning tech. Not only do you get powerful suction and one of the best apps in the business, but it has laser navigation built in, which is the best way to send your robot around your room.

This one has no base station, so you'll have to empty the waste tank and clean the mop heads yourself, but when the robot takes over the bulk of the work, how much does that matter? Especially at this price.

6. Lepwings Portable Mini Handheld Fan

The Lepwings Portable Mini Handheld Fan

The nation has gone mad for the £12 Anyday fan that John Lewis has been selling in droves during the recent hot weather. But while they're certainly cheap and effective, they often go out of stock.

So if you've missed the boat and you're feeling bitter because all your friends managed to blag theirs, why not snap up this "dupe" from Amazon.