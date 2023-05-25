Just weeks after the release of the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , players have discovered a brilliant glitch. The glitch allows users to generate infinite resources that can even be sold for the in-game currency rupees fairly easily.

The game is the sequel to one of Nintendo’s best selling Switch games, Breath of the Wild, which was rated the best video game of all time by both GQ and IGN . Tears of the Kingdom has quickly become the best selling physical game of 2023 after Nintendo announced the game had sold 10 million copies in the three days after its release.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has gone viral on social media after new building mechanics saw players taking to tormenting the game’s beloved Koroks . The success of the game has left the developers revealing that they would love to see a movie version of The Legend of Zelda .

The infinite item glitch that has been discovered by fans has been shown as fairly easy to do, with players not required to have progressed too far into the game to be able to pull off the move. The glitch can fill Link’s inventory in minutes and is a quick way to make some easy money if you pick an expensive item to duplicate.

It’s expected that Nintendo will patch the exploit out of the game fairly quickly now that players have picked up on how to get infinite items. The glitch essentially upends the economy of the game and can leave players able to easily buy armour sets and other essential items.

How to create infinite items in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The infinite item glitch works on the 1.1.0. version of Tears of the Kingdom, although it is expected that this glitch will be patched out fairly soon. If you want to make use of the glitch before it’s gone, it’s recommended you try this soon.

There are a couple of ways to do the glitch, so it’s worth having a play around with your game to find out which way works best for you. Here’s how to do the duplication glitch:

Jump from a height and open paraglider Press + to pause the game and then hold the item that you wish to duplicate - you can hold up to 5 of the item Press + and Y at the same time to sort Pick up duplicated items

Option two suggests: