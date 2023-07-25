Microsoft have revealed which games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass for August 2023. Four new games have currently been announced for the subscription service including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s paid subscription service, which gives players access to a growing catalogue of hundreds of free games. For £7.99 a month, players can gain access to the catalogue, with a Game Pass Ultimate which gives access to the PC Game Pass, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming for £10.99 a month.

If you’re looking to pick up something new to play, then here is everything coming to Xbox Game Pass next month.

Xbox Game Pass August 2023 releases

The four games coming to Xbox Game Pass are:

Celeste - August 1 (Console, PC & Cloud)

Everspace 2 - August 15 (Console)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - August 18 (Console & PC)

Sea of Stars - August 29 (Console)

Four games will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass in August