The United Kingdom is set to become the home of the world’s first ever theme park based on the iconic adventure series Jumanji. It will join Chessington’s World of Adventures in Spring 2023.

Jumanji is renowned for being a world full of scary and erratic wildlife, difficult challenges and a heap load of adventure. Chessington’s World of Adventures and Sony Entertainment have promised to bring all that to life.

An investment of £17 million is being spent on the development of the new attraction, which takes inspiration from the Robin Williams movie which was released in 1995. The Hollywood partnership marks this as the largest investment in the history of the theme park.

When the theme park opens next year, visitors will be welcomed into the mysterious world of Jumanji with an entrance portal totally shrouded in overgrown jungle. From then onwards, they will face a series of story-driven and dramatic adventures.

None more so jaw-dropping than a Jaguar Shrine which stands at a height of over 55-feet tall. More attractions and rides are set to be revealed in the coming months.

In a statement issued by Chessington’s World of Adventures, its director Tim Harrison-Jones said: “What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen. We know what it takes to create the ultimate adventure for our guests, spread over 128 acres, the resort already delivers surprises around every corner with over 40 wild rides and attractions, a zoo with over 1,000 majestic animals and two themed hotels - plus glamping!"

Sony Entertainment’s Jeffrey Godsick said: “After being entertained by the films for so many years, fans now have the chance to experience Jumanji in a whole new dimension. We are thrilled to be going on this exciting adventure with the creative team at Chessington as Jumanji further expands with its very own themed land.”

The first iteration of Jumanji hit cinema screens in 1995 when Robin Williams starred alongside Kirsten Dunst. The film, which consisted of jungle hazards and gargantuan challenges, was a monster-hit, bringing in over £197 million at the box office.

