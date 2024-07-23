Win money off your shopping this summer with discounts at SPAR
Local retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win discounts on all SPAR own-label products this summer with vouchers worth £3, £2, and £1 up for grabs.
Shoppers simply need to scan the Make Me A Champion QR code in their local SPAR store or visit the dedicated website at www.spar-champions.co.uk to instantly win money off their shopping.
Stores taking part in the local area include:
-
SPAR Two Dales
-
SPAR Holmewood
-
SPAR Walton
-
SPAR Wingerworth
-
SPAR Newbold
-
SPAR Bakewell
As well as discounts on SPAR products shoppers can also win a selection of snacks and drinks including Magnum ice creams, Rowntree's pouches, Grenade Protein Bars and Tropicana juices, as well as enter a weekly draw for the chance to win £1,000.
Some of the top products included in the competition are:
-
SPAR Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza
-
SPAR Margherita Pizza
-
SPAR Beef Lasagne
-
SPAR Breaded Chicken Nuggets
-
SPAR French Fries
-
SPAR Hand Cooked Crisps Sea Salt
-
SPAR Chocolate Muffins
-
SPAR Vanilla Ice Cream
The offer is available now and runs until the 28th of August 2024.
