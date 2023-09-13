Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 70 Wilko stores are set to become Poundland after the chain collapsed into administration last month , putting 12,500 jobs at risk. The Pepco Group will rebrand the branches under the Poundland name after taking over the lease of up to 71 of Wilko’s 400 stores.

Wilko started closing its branches on Tuesday (September 12), and nearly 30 more are scheduled to shut this week before the rest cease trading by early October. Hopes that more branches of the discount homeware retailer could be saved were seemingly dashed earlier this week when a rescue deal involving the owner of HMV fell through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundland managing director Barry Williams said: “In the coming weeks we will work quickly with landlords so we can open these stores as Poundlands with the new ranges that have been pivotal to our recent development. And once that process is complete, we will ensure a significant number of the Wilko colleagues will join our Poundland team.”

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers walk past a Wilko store in Putney on September 12.

Most Popular

Full list of Wilko stores to become Poundland

• Aberdare, Wales

• Alfreton, Derbyshire

• Alnwick, Northumberland

• Altrincham, Greater Manchester

• Ammanford, Carmarthenshire

• Ashby, North Lincolnshire

• Barking, London

• Bedminster, Bristol

• Beeston, Nottinghamshire

• Bicester, Oxfordshire

• Bishop Stortford, Hertfordshire

• Bletchley, Milton Keynes

• Bolton, Greater Manchester

• Brentwood, Essex

• Brigg, North Lincolnshire

• Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

• Chepstow, Wales

• Coalville, Leicestershire

• Cramlington, Northumberland

• Droitwich, Worcestershire

• Eccles, Greater Manchester

• Edmonton Green, Greater London

• Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

• Ferndown, Dorset

• Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

• Grays, Essex

• Greenock, Inverclyde

• Grimsby, North Lincolnshire

• Havant, Hampshire

• Hayes, Middlesex

• Headingley, West Yorkshire

• Hessle Road - Hull, East Yorkshire

• Hillsborough, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

• Hitchin, Hertfordshire

• Jarrow, South Tyneside

• Killingworth, North Tyneside

• Kimberley, Nottingham

• Lee Circle, Leicester, East Midlands

• Leek, Staffordshire

• Leigh, Greater Manchester

• Lichfield, Staffordshire

• Maidenhead, Berkshire

• Matlock, Derbyshire

• Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

• Nelson, Lancashire

• Northallerton, North Yorkshire

• Orton, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire

• Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire

• Peterlee, County Durham

• Pontefract, West Yorkshire

• Pontypool, Wales

• Redhill, Surrey

• Redruth, Cornwall

• Ripley, Derbyshire

• Rugeley, Staffordshire

• Sale, Greater Manchester

• Seaham, County Durham

• Selly Oak, Birmingham, West Midlands

• Shrewsbury Darwin Centre, Shropshire

• South Shields, South Tyneside

• Southport, Lancashire

• Stafford, Staffordshire

• Stamford, Lincolnshire

• Stockport, Greater Manchester

• Thornaby, North Yorkshire

• Wellington, Shropshire

• Wembley, London

• West Ealing, London

• Wombwell, South Yorkshire

• Worcester, Worcestershire

• Worksop, Nottinghamshire