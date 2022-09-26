ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is losing one of its iconic faces, Medic Bob, as it returns to Australia this year.

Bob McCarron, 72, is said to be leaving the popular reality TV show due to his other work commitments that include a German version of the series.

Since the series’ debut in 2002, Bob has provided contestants with advice and urgent medical care, including the removal of a cockroach from 2018 winner Harry Redknapp’s ear.

According to The Sun , he will be replaced by a different medical expert who won’t be seen on screen.

Apart from working on the German version, he is also reportedly hosting a spin-off show where he travels around Australia.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Bob will always be a friend to the show. We wish him all the very best and thank him for his hard work.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Here! is returning to the Australian jungle after the show was filmed in North Wales at Gwrych Castle for the last two years due to Covid.

Bob’s legendary on-screen bits

Over the course of two decades, Medic Bob has been a recurring character on the show, performing a variety of rescues.

In the 2006 show, Bob helped Jason Donovan tackle a critter in his pants.

In 2007, he gave All Saints star Natalie Appleton oxygen when she felt ill post trial.

In 2010, he tended to former host You Are What You Eat Gillian McKeith who ‘fainted’ after she was voted to do several Bushtucker Trials in a row.

Bob retrieved a cockroach from inside Fatima Whitbread’s nose in the 2012 show, and a similar incident occurred to 2018 winner Harry Redknapp.

Next location for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! revealed

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have announced the show will be moving to South Africa for next year’s series.

In a short clip posted to their Twitter account, the pair said: “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

An ITV spokesperson added that names will be announced “in due course” .